Sorry to see the farm show go? Further events take place here in the Farm Show Complex

Loading...

HARRISBURG, PA. – If you’re disappointed that the Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming to an end, you’ve come to the right place.

However, other major events are planned in the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

The Pennsylvania Auto Show takes place from January 23-26. According to its website, you can expect more than 800 cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs, boats and more. Adult tickets cost $ 10 at the box office. Children can join for free, but their tickets must be added at the time of purchase.

The Great American Outdoor Show, also known as the world’s largest outdoor show, takes place from February 1-9. According to his website, the nine-day event celebrates “Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoor Traditions Valued by Millions of Americans and Their Families.” People interested in participating must purchase a ticket. Ticket prices vary depending on age and package. On February 8, a rock country concert with Chris Janson, Jon Langston and Jacob Bryant will take place at the Great American Outdoor Show. Tickets are required.

Here is the full list of events at the Farm Show Complex:

1/14 – 1/15 Keystone Draft Horse Sale

1/14 – 1/15 Mid Atlantic Breeders Sale

1/14 – 1/15 Pa Harness Horse Sale

1/18 – 1/18 Harrisburg Heat Soccer vs Soles De Sonora

1/19 – 1/19 Harrisburg Heat Soccer vs Rochester Lancers

1/23 – 1/26 Pennsylvania Auto Show

1/24 – 1/24 Harrisburg Heat Soccer vs. San Diego Sockers

1/26 – 1/26 Harrisburg Heat Soccer v Baltimore Blast

2/1 – 2/9 Great American Outdoor Show

Read more about the Farm Show Complex here.