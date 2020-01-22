Sound Effects Of Death And Horror announce new video and album!

The Rose And The Cross is the second full album of Sound Effects Of Death And Horror (SEODAH). It follows 2019’s experimental debut album, Stone Tape, and ambient EP, Jet 9:24, The Rose And The Cross contains 6 longform, ambient drones. The songs are both light and dark, dissonant and melodic of the same nature to create different moods for the listener.

The compositions are made with heavily processed samples from existing SEODAH songs and vocal excerpts, along with heavily processed, live analog synths and e-bow guitar. t was mixed using techniques to display the binaural listening process, to give the feeling of being in the room with the performer.

The title of the album comes from the poem of the same name by Aleister Crowley, the English occultist, first published in 1917. All compositions are based on the theme of ‘The Ritual of the Rose Cross’, designed for spiritual protection and in preparation for meditation.

The name Sound Effects Of Death And Horror comes from the BBC soundtrack album with the same name that was released in 1977. It’s a one-man project from John. He does not share his full name because the music must be the focus, not the individual.

He grew up in England in the 70s and 80s and experienced firsthand the joys of the Cold War and Thatcherism. His early memories are full of civil defense, tests with nuclear sirens, public information films, Quatermass and Doctor Who.

John played in thrash metal bands in the 80s and 90s, but gave up concentrating on his own compositions and songs. With influences from Celtic Frost and Black Sabbath to Tangerine Dream, King Crimson, Vangelis and Terry Riley, he uses a wide range of styles in his compositions.

Film has also been a lifelong fascination – not just images, but also the soundtracks. John Carpenter and Goblin feed many late nights. Reading is another inspiration. He graduated quickly from Tolkien to King, Herbert and Barker and then to Ballard, Vonnegut and beyond.

SEODAH is the highlight of it all John sees it as a series of projects and concepts that interest him – hopefully you will also like them. Whether you classify it as prog, ambient, electronic or experimental music is up to the listener.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEHPlJZnbmI (/ embed)

The Rose And The Cross is available here to order.

The SEODAH website is here: soundeffectsofdeathandhorror.co.uk. They can be followed on Twitter as @SEODAH and Liked on Facebook.

All words via Paul Scott-Bates. More of Paul’s writing about Louder Than War can be found in his author’s archive. Paul’s website is hiapop and you can follow him on Twitter as @hiapop and on Facebook here.

Related