Soundgarden heard of Chris Cornell’s death through Facebook

Soundgarden have revealed that they only heard about the death of Chris Cornell on Facebook.

In a file as part of their current legal dispute with the singer’s widow, Vicky Cornell, surviving band members Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron claim that drummer Matt Cameron saw the news on his Facebook page after the band’s show in Detroit on May 17, 2017.

The band stated: “After the concert – as usual – Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd made the late night trip on the Band’s tour buses to their next concert destination in Columbus, Ohio, where the Band had a concert on May 19. Cornell was left in a Detroit hotel with the plan to fly on to Columbus, as his normal practice was because Cornell could not sleep on the buses. While their buses were on their way to Columbus in the early morning of May 18, Surviving Band members learned that Cornell had been found dead in his Detroit hotel room after midnight (tragically, Cameron first saw an “RIP: Chris Cornell” item on his Facebook page, called Thayil on the other bus, who then woke up Shepherd, and they and their crew looked for news, social media, and called friends and family until they received the terrible confirmation from their tour manager.

“Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd were completely destroyed to lose their beloved friend, brother and comrade, and were in a state of shock. While they pulled their buses to the side of the road, embraced each other and struggled with what they had to do, their tour manager advised them not to go back to Detroit because it would swim with police, press and other media, and there was nothing positive that can be achieved. They also had a crowd of very distraught crew and tour team members who were already in or on their way to Columbus who needed support. So they organized a vigil in a meeting room in their Columbus hotel, where they were accompanied by their crew, assistants, and friends who hugged, cried, and tried to comfort each other for many hours. “

The submission is the final revelation that comes from the legal dispute between Vicky Cornell and Soundgarden. Cornell filed a lawsuit against the rest of the band in December 2019 because her husband’s former band members withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from her family, because they wanted the rights to seven unreleased songs that Cornell claimed to have been written by her alone man.

The members of Soundgarden have refuted the claims and said that they worked on the songs together.