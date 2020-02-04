Soundgarden responds to Chris Cornell’s widow’s lawsuit for royalties

The surviving members of Soundgarden have responded to a lawsuit filed by the late singer Chris Cornell’s widow for alleged unpaid royalties.

Vicky Cornell submitted legal documents in December that are reported to relate to the rights to several unpublished songs and the license fees known as “hundreds of thousands of dollars” that are “indisputably” due to Cornell’s widow and children.

The complaint later alleged that Soundgarden “used leverage, harassment, unlawful royalties conversion and extortion” by alleging that Vicky was blocking the release of new music.

According to Rolling Stone, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden have filed their lawsuit in a federal court in Florida.

Preliminary explanation of the answer describes Vicky’s complaint as “offensive repetition of false allegations and hurtful personal allegations” and states that Soundgarden “categorically rejects any material allegation made against her, including the fact that she did not do anything after Cornell’s death in 2017 Played a role. “

It is also argued that Vicky “is not the owner” of the 2015 unpublished songs mentioned in her complaint, and “that they are proven to be Soundgardens and are intended for a new Soundgarden album.”

They also say that Vicky “has the only existing multi-track versions of the recordings” and “has refused to return them” for more than two years.

Marty Singer, lawyer of Vicky Cornell and the estate of Chris Cornell, then made the following statement:

“We obviously disagree with the band’s apparent misrepresentation of events and stand by the truthful facts set out in our complaint. It is disappointing that Chris’s former band members have now attempted to destroy his legacy with numerous false accusations, and that they continue to withhold substantial amounts of money from his widow and underage children (although they use the same funds for their own legal fees). ,

“In this case, it’s not about who wrote the songs, but who owns the specific recordings Chris made when he was living in Florida. We are very confident that the court will defend Chris’ Estate rights and that the case will duly remain in Florida, where Chris lived and recorded the songs that are now the legal property of his estate. “

Back in November, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil said that a new Soundgarden album with Chris Cornell’s vocals would be “quite possible” in the future.

Last week, Vicky Cornell released a statement that followed her late husband’s 2020 Grammy victory.

The singer was posthumously awarded the Best Recording Packaging Prize for his 17-track double LP, which was released in 2018.

“I am Jeff Ament and grateful to everyone who has helped from start to finish to create such a beautiful work of art, in fond memories and as a tribute to Chris – he would be so proud,” she said.