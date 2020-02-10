Sounds And I Tease Free “Anti-Bullying” High School Tour

Tones And I did a special “anti-bullying” tour where she will play selected high schools for free to fight bullying.

Melbourne-based pop star Toni Watson, whose international hit ‘Dance Monkey’ was recently the fastest Australian song to hit a billion streams, gave a taste of the “big anti-bullying tour” while on the air Nova 919’s Ben & Liam today (February 10th).

The tour, which Tones says will be officially announced next week, will include a series of “normal tour shows” at night, but also free performances at selected high schools during the day with friends and musicians like Adrian Eagle and Jakubi. The purpose of the school shows is to “create something that the kids have,” said Tones, “because all of my shows are always out of date.”

Although Tones and her team are currently working on the logistics of the tour, they intend to select schools based on the essays submitted by 12th grade students that Tones will read personally.

The high schools will be the ones “working towards a better quality of socialism in a school,” she said, and these essays will be “about how their school has worked against bullying and teaching people that it is not okay is and is not okay. ” open”.

Hear Tones discuss the tour with Ben & Liam here:

In November, Tones opened on a Facebook post about the cyberbullying and murder threats she suffered since Dance Monkey brought her fame in 2019.

She wrote: “I am a very open, honest, caring and good person, and in the dark times of death threats and very harsh judgments from strangers that I have never met, I decided to get past it and show every artist that you can get through it and keep your self-confidence, even if I see no end in sight, so now I will live my life. “

Australian musician Amy Shark turned to Tones for advice on dealing with fame and online hate. “I told Toni it took a while before she didn’t care,” she said. “To find out about this game, you’re actually only going to be more successful.”

Speaking to Ben & Liam, Tones noted that she felt empowered: “I was so upset about the ARIA (Awards) period. Even five months ago, if you asked me, I could have given the slightest tip because I wasn’t used to it. Now I feel strengthened because I know that I am a good person and I have done nothing wrong. And I feel great. I’m not Donald Trump, you know? In general, I feel okay. “

Tones also teased the release of new music this month: “I think there will be a song in the next two weeks and a random song the following week.”

Last month, Tones And I was named the Best New Australian Act at the 2020 NME Awards in the new Australian-only categories.