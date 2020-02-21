[soundtrack-of-my-existence:-edith-bowman]

The song I wish I’d written

Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’

“Well, I did generate some definitely shit music when I was at school in a band, but this is my option for the track I would like I’d created. Billie is these types of a exceptional entity. I grew up with Madonna as my icon and she was another person who didn’t conform to any policies. She did what she wished to do and was a bit like: “Fuck you!” I truly liked her for that simply because she gave so many people a voice and I really feel like Billie’s acquired a incredibly related ting going on. On major of that, the songs is phenomenal!”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DyDfgMOUjCI?feature=oembed" title="Billie Eilish - bad guy" width="696"></noscript>

The initially tune I remember hearing

‘You Are My Sunshine’ (Trad.)

“I never know who wrote this, but my grandads would sing it to me as a kid. I grew up in a very little fishing village named Anstruther in East Fife in upper Scotland. My grandad Bowman lived about two miles up the road in a town called Pittenweem. He and I used to invest weekends together because my mum and father labored in a family-operate hotel. He was often singing minor tracks to me like this a person. But it was also a true favourite of my Grandad Eddie, my mum’s father. It would make me actually smile. I can sense my cheeks popping correct now just thinking about it.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2cBzMSPYKas?feature=oembed" title="You Are My Sunshine (Jasmine Thompson)" width="696"></noscript>

The very first album I owned

Michael Jackson – ‘Thriller’

“I was specified it as a existing. It’s a wonderful album but it’s mired in darkish controversy now which is these types of a shame. I do obtain it tricky to hear to his audio now and weirdly I was in a shop in LA a couple of months again and they have been participating in a Michael Jackson observe on the radio and it did make me truly feel seriously unpleasant. But at the time, there were no grooves remaining in the album mainly because I played it so substantially. It was an absolute function of artwork.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sOnqjkJTMaA?feature=oembed" title="Michael Jackson - Thriller (Official Video)" width="696"></noscript>

The first gig I went to

Rod Stewart – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, 1983

“My mum was – and probably continue to is – the world’s major Rod Stewart lover. She took me to see him when I was seven and it was remarkable. I remember paying most of the gig on the shoulders of a spouse and children pal. Rod was donning a shimmering white tuxedo-design and style jacket, leopard-print trousers and a t-shirt. Inventory Rod Stewart outfit, he’s not modified in all these several years. But I remember doing Isle of Wight protection final 12 months and he was headlining in quite much the overall similar outfit. It’s possible a minor far more give on the trousers while!”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RqvoSkxR-N8?feature=oembed" title="Rod Stewart - Ibrox Stadium 18-jun-1983 AUDIO ONLY" width="696"></noscript>

The track that reminds me of residence

Midlake – ‘Roscoe’

“We just about named our very first child soon after this a person. It is a major consolation blanket. It helps make me assume of my husband and my children and remaining all snuggled up and just about remaining cuddled by love. I adore this song.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jkqn0d2sAsw?feature=oembed" title="Midlake - Roscoe" width="696"></noscript>

The song I can no lengthier pay attention to

Sisqo – ‘The Thong Song’

“There was a time when I was carrying out daytime BBC Radio 1 contact-ins and there was a lot of stuff that we performed constantly, like this. Weirdly, it was on the radio just lately and I thought, ‘oh my god I like this music!’ It’s odd how if you choose a crack from anything, then listen to it once again you are like ‘ah of course!’”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Oai1V7kaFBk?feature=oembed" title="Sisqo - Thong Song" width="696"></noscript>

The track that changed my lifestyle

Editors – ‘The Racing Rats’

“There’s a line in this tune that goes: “More and more folks I know are getting ill”. [My husband and Editors frontman] Tom Smith under no circumstances talks to me about lyrics and what he’s creating about, but that was written about the time my mum had breast most cancers. Fortunately, we nevertheless have her and she arrived as a result of it. I have listened to this track hundreds of time – stay, on report, whichever – and it continue to will get to the main of my soul each time. I don’t know whether Tom place it in intentionally. I never even know if it has any relevance to my mum. I never definitely wanna know to be sincere, but for me, it symbolises how powerful music – and even one particular line in a lyric– can be.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xvc8b0QLIHw?feature=oembed" title="Editors Live - The Racing Rats @ Sziget 2013" width="696"></noscript>

The song I want performed at my funeral

Richard Hawley – ‘Coles Corner’

“We didn’t have a very first dance at our wedding day. We experienced a previous dance in its place. It was so we could secretly maintain the evening going extended due to the fact we experienced minimal time in the creating because of to a [late night] license matter. I feel it is a lovely track, I hope it would make people smile in a a little bit weird situation.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MqKbgg2jDGs?feature=oembed" title="Coles Corner" width="696"></noscript>

Edith Bowman presents two episodes of ‘Life Cinematic’, BBC Arts’ new series of tv specials that includes globe-renowned directors discovering the art of filmmaking. It is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer