The Cubs seem to be about to make their first Major League acquisition since last season, a source confirming that they are almost veteran-outfielder Steven Souza Jr. sign for a big league deal, banking on a first full, healthy season in three years.

A bounce-back season for Souza may be the answer to not signing Nick Castellanos for the Cubs, who could announce a deal with Souza early next week, assuming he knew medical checks.

A right-handed rightfielder, Souza, 30, would give the Cubs five established outfielders to continue playing, including Gold Glove rightfielder Jason Heyward, who would be released to play more midfield.

Heyward, a lefty hitter, together with right-handed hitter Albert Almora and switch-hitter Ian Happ can all play center. Lefty hitter Kyle Schwarber remains in the left field, but the addition provides more mix-and-match combinations over the three places in a day. Schwarber may need a break or a matchup problem.

Souza, who hit 30 homers with 84 walks and a .810 OPS in 2017 for the Rays, has been sidelined by the Diamondbacks for much of the past two seasons.

He missed last season after a major left knee injury when he slipped to the plate while scoring during a spring training game in the final days of the camp.

He underwent surgery to repair tears in three ligaments, including the ACL.

He was also limited to 72 games due to injuries in 2018.

Souza, who earned $ 4,125 million last year, was not put out to tender by the Diamondbacks last month.

The Cubs on Friday threw pitcher CD Pelham to class AAA Iowa after he gave up and created an opening on the 40-man roster.