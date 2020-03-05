According to a resource, MACC Main Commisioner Latheefa Koya has resigned from her position. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — The Malaysian Anti-Coruption Fee (MACC) Chief Commisioner Latheefa Koya has resigned from her position, a source privy to the agency’s developments reported tonight.

“She has resigned. Datuk Seri Azam Baki will clock in on Monday,” the supply who asked for anonymity told Malay Mail when contacted.

It is recognized that Azam will consider the helm on a short term basis at the minute, but will very likely be promoted to the position of MACC main forever in thanks class.

Malay Mail has attained out to each Latheefa and Azam for their remark but neither has replied at the time of writing.

