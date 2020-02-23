[sources:-bersatu,-azmin’s-faction,-opposition-events-assembly-agong]

Basic watch of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The leaders of political events allegedly setting up a new coalition governing administration were being granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara nowadays, resources have verified.

These include things like Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Also in the mix was PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“They are being summoned by the King to get their views on the new coalition,” a man or woman close to one of the leaders to Malay Mail.

An additional supply shut to Zahid verified independently that the former deputy key minister was summoned right now.

“He went there immediately after the Umno conference in PWTC,” explained the resource who added that they had been not privy to the dialogue.

At five.35pm, a fleet of a lot more than 20 luxury vehicles have been observed coming into the compound by reporters.

At six.15pm, four cars including two with Sarawak registration figures entered.

Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is also considered to be present.

Nonetheless, just one of his aides instructed the push that Dr Mahathir is not scheduled to make any announcement these days.

Speculation is continue to raging that Dr Mahathir’s Bersatu and the PKR faction aligned with Azmin are looking at forming a coalition authorities with Umno, PAS, GPS, and Warisan.

Bersatu and Umno convened unexpected emergency conferences now when GPS also gathered unusually in the money nowadays.

No leaders of the get-togethers concerned have denied the speculation.