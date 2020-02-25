[sources:-dr-m-eyeing-‘unity-government’]

Sources say Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad proposed the notion of a grand coalition to leaders of the significant political get-togethers he fulfilled this early morning, like people from his not long ago collapsed coalition and the get-togethers they defeated in the 2018 election.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is proposing to direct a unity governing administration and has invited lawmakers from across rival political events to be a part of, political sources claimed today, following his shock resignation as key minister.

Dr Mahathir proposed the strategy of a grand coalition to leaders of the major political events he satisfied this morning, which include individuals from his not long ago collapsed coalition and the parties they defeated in the 2018 election, the sources claimed.

“In the absence of a further applicant, it appears that Mahathir is poised to sort the govt,” a person of 4 sources with direct awareness of the make a difference mentioned.

“There won’t be any political entity. We could be a government of no parties,” the source said.

A next resource said, “The prepare now is for a non-partisan unity government.”

The resources did not want to be determined as they were not authorised to discuss to the media. Dr Mahathir’s office environment built no immediate comment. — Reuters