Sources of trade: India’s import tax on Asean crude palm oil remains unchanged money

NEW DELHI, February 2 – The Indian Treasury has released a notice setting the import tax on raw palm oil (CPO) at 44 percent. However, trade sources indicate that nothing has changed in Asean’s existing customs structure for cargo.

“In the (Indian federal) budget report, the import duty is 44 percent, which corresponds to the standard duty.

“However, import duties under the Asean Agreement (free trade agreement) remain 37.5 percent higher than before, and therefore the structure of palm oil tariffs is not changing,” said Sudhakar Desai, president of the Association of Indian Vegetable Oil Producers.

As of this year, India cut tariffs on Asean’s CPO from 40 percent to 37.5 percent and on refined palm oil from 50 percent to 45 percent.

“Based on our reading and understanding of the Union budget, we know that the rate of base duties on imports of raw palm and RBD palm oil will not change,” said Desai.

India’s state budget for 2020-21 was presented to parliament yesterday.

Another person said the 44 percent import tariff is for cargo that has no origin benefits in India, the world’s largest importer of vegetable oils.

India relies on imports to meet 70 percent of its cooking oil needs, and palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia accounts for almost two-thirds of its 15 million tons of annual imports. – Bernama