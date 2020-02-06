Sources Respond To Lee Byung Hun And Tang Wei To Play In New Park Chan Wook Movie

Following a report that Lee Byung Hun and Chinese actress Tang Wei were cast in the next Park Chan Wook film, his production company said nothing had been decided yet.

His company Moho Film said: “This film is one of the many projects director Park Chan Wook is currently preparing, but the script is not yet finished. Therefore, the casting process has not yet started. We will share information about his new project once it is concrete. “

Lee Byung Hun’s agency, BH Entertainment, also responded, “We only received one question about her schedule. Nothing developed thereafter. “

A source representing Tang Wei also said, “We have not received an offer. We received a question about his schedule. “

Park Chan Wook is a famous director known for his films such as “Joint Security Area”, “Oldboy”, “Lady Vengeance”, and more.

