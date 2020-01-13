Sources review Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson relationship | Kaia Gerber, Pete Davidson

Insiders talk about the status of Kaia Gerber and Pete DavidsonHis father’s relationship after learning that he would spend time focusing on his mental health.

If you missed the news, KaiaParents intervened a few weeks ago when they were concerned about Pete.

Pete has entered a treatment center and sources say he is “taking a break from work on his mental health,” says E! New.

Kaia and Pete haven’t spoken much while he’s in the program, sources say, and she “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship.” The source of E! says she “was not comfortable with what she saw and did not know if she could handle it.”

“What she saw happen with Pete was very worrying and scary for her… She cares Pete and wants it to get better, “said the insider. “But their future is very much in suspense.”

Whatever happens, sources say there will be “no bad blood between the two.”

