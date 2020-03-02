South Africa conference to beat Fiji in Los Angeles Sevens | Rugby Union Information

%MINIFYHTMLf068fe0562f6d76f7eec01a8523592d011%

South Africa lifts the trophy in Los Angeles

Sakoyisa Makata scored in overtime when South Africa recovered to defeat Fiji 29-24 in the ultimate of the Los Angeles stage of the Rugby Sevens Entire world Collection.

The Blitzboks fell 19- to the Olympic champions right after 5 minutes just before beginning their rally. Jerry Tuwai’s attempt place Fiji 24-12 midway by way of the next 50 % ahead of Chris Dry and Branco du Preez responded for South Africa. It was the attempt and conversion of Du Preez right after the bell that despatched the match to the golden position.

Stedman Gans and Selvyn Davids also experienced tries for the Blitzboks, who won their 2nd event of the year. They won the very first round of the series in Abu Dhabi and put 2nd in Cape City and Sydney.

Vilimoni Botitu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Napolioni Bolaca scored other makes an attempt by Fiji.

It is the fifth title of South Africa in an American match, which is the most of any team.

Selvyn Davids scores for South Africa

South Africa recovered for a 12-10 victory above the United States in the quarterfinals and then defeated New Zealand 17- in the semifinals.

New Zealand remained at the top of the standings with 93 factors right after finishing 3rd. New Zealanders defeat Australia 21-19. South Africa closed at 4 points following successful in Los Angeles, and Fiji rose to 3rd.