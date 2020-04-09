South Africa has been expanding its coronavirus lock for two weeks

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday extended a two-week lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, saying it would soon endanger the “massive and uncontrollable” resurrection “of the virus.

Africa’s most industrialized nation recorded the most confirmed coronavirus cases on the continent, in 1934, but that number is expected to rise sharply as the government ignores a mass test drive.

The lockdown, which began on March 27 and lasted for 21 days, is one of the toughest measures imposed by an African government to prevent the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 1.5 million people throughout world and killed nearly 90,000.

Ramaphosa won the lockdown announcement early, before the country recorded any of the current total of 18 coronavirus deaths. But the economic impact of the lockdown is likely to be severe.

The South African economy was in recession last year, and it could contract up to 4% by 2020 based on a central bank estimate this week.

“After careful consideration of the available evidence, the National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to extend the nation’s entire lock-in by an additional two weeks,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the country.

“This means that most of the existing locking measures will remain in force until the end of April.”

Ramaphosa said his government will assess in the coming days how it will enable “a phased recovery of the economy, allowing the return of operations of certain sectors under stringent conditions.”

One sector that has been particularly keen to come out of the lock is mining, as the government has ordered that fireplaces and underground mines be put into care and maintenance. Many miners have either broken production plans or declared force majeure.

Ramaphosa said locking helps slow down the rate of new infections and that restrictions are “more closely followed.”

He did not mention the difficulties that people have experienced in the rules that have distanced society from so much information in the country, worrying for some public health experts who fear that if the virus is handled it can be difficult control.

Ramaphosa reiterated that his government will support businesses, without unveiling major new support instruments.

He said the Un Employment Insurance Fund set aside 40 billion rand ($ 2.2 billion) to help people out of work and try to avoid job losses. Further steps will be announced, he added. ($ 1 = 18.1978 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Alexander Winning; Editing by Tim Cocks and Daniel Wallis)