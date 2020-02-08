South Africa in secret talks to quit rugby championship and join Six Nations – Reports

South Africa is set to quit the rugby championship and form a six-to-seven team after the next World Cup, which could dramatically change the international landscape for the sport, reports said.

The Daily Mail reported that behind-the-scenes negotiations had taken place and that there was a “sense of inevitability” that the Springboks are dropping the rugby championship they are currently playing against Australia, New Zealand and the Argentina.

The move would cause huge declines in the southern hemisphere, leaving the rugby championship (consisting of Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa) in crisis.

A source told the newspaper that “things are going well”, with South Africa due to take place during the first European competition in 2024.

It is understood that the plan would in principle involve expanding the championship to a seven-team event – rather than entering South Africa at the expense of struggling Italy. This would create pressure on an already crowded calendar, but the rewards are considered too attractive to ignore.

South Africa has already seen two clubs, the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings, drop out of Super Rugby and join Pro14, which is contested between teams from Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

And the success of that encouraged last year’s World Cup winners to go ahead with the plans, in what would be the last blow to the first tournament in the Southern Hemisphere.

One of the main reasons for South Africa’s desire for change is the time difference between its homeland and the rest of Europe.

They would only work a two-hour jet lag to adjust to their bodies, rather than the grueling demands when traveling to Australia and New Zealand.

Another reason is the large South African community in London and the large number of exiles currently playing professional rugby for European clubs.

There will be many profound repercussions. South Africa plays in the southern hemisphere rugby championship, along with Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. Their departure would leave a gaping hole, but it could allow the integration of Japan, whose exploits during their World Cup at home led to require that they be hosted in one of the two regular international competitions.

Negotiations are still underway, but with negotiations on a new Six Nations broadcasting agreement due to start, the potential addition of South Africa will need to be confirmed as soon as possible.

