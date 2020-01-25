South Africa is fighting England on the first day of the fourth test after Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley’s impressive opening

England announced its first opening status after more than three years, only to lose four gates for 50 runs and to end the fourth test against South Africa on the first day in Johannesburg.

The entire morning session with the Wanderers was wiped out by the weather, but when the game finally started three hours and 20 minutes later, Zak Crawley (66) and Dom Sibley (44) started working on a good first wicket partnership 107th

Getty Images

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley embrace against South Africa after the first half of the century

The last time England’s top 2 players prevailed in three numbers was in 2016 when Sir Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings added 103 in Chennai, and although this was supposed to have been the cornerstone of a significant sum, South Africa had other ideas ,

They took four gates for 50 in a phase of challenging bowling, leaving Joe Root and Ollie Pope behind to prevent further damage until bad light brought an early end to 192 for four.

England’s hopes of turning their 1-2 lead into a series win suffered an early setback in the warm-up, and Jofra Archer’s troubled return ended in disappointment.

After he had been eliminated from the last two games, he had increased his intensity in the networks in the past 48 hours, using two hostile spells that convinced the selection.

The situation worsened shortly before the throw when Archer canceled his pre-game preparations after suffering pain in his joint.

There were discussions with team doctor, root and head coach Chris Silverwood and finally the sight of comforting cuddles from teammates.

To his own visible disappointment, Archer had now taken a risk he could not take. Instead, Chris Woakes replaced the spinner Dom Bess in the only change.

Everything else broke in England’s favor before the tea break and they got exactly 100 points with no loss.

Getty Images

Jofra Archer

Root had decided to hit first after calling correctly to extend Faf Du Plessis’ losing streak to seven in a row.

In Kagiso Rabada’s absence, it fell to Vernon Philander, who appeared before the retirement and set the tone. However, he was defeated prematurely when a pair of glorious shoots disappeared in the middle of the attack and covered Crawley’s bat.

Anrich Nortje’s first explosion was unsuccessful, and Crawley helped himself to miss the pacemaker’s opening.

It was not so easy for Sibley, who correctly rejected an early decision and was caught in the abyss by Philander on the 12th. The celebrations in South Africa had barely started when referee Joel Wilson stopped them with an outstretched arm. Philander punished a front foot without a ball.

While Sibley was refocusing, Crawley continued his three-border attack in an Over by Dwaine Pretorius. He was 49 years old, and after the 21-year-old had taken a single from his 80th delivery, he raised his racket for the first time at this level.

He was now confident enough to face a 92-mile bouncy castle from Nortje, but was hit hard on the helmet for his problems. He continued after concussion tests, albeit with a visible mark, and was there to see how Sibley worked the last ball of the session from his hips to raise team one hundred.

The first building blocks of a large first innings score were in place, but South Africa gathered in the evening with four gates around 50.

We are sorry

Stokes apologizes on Twitter for the filthy tirade of the viewer

bad language

According to Ed Sheeran’s neck, Ben Stokes seems to describe the viewer as a “four-eyed shit”

LIVE CRICKET

South Africa versus England on talkSPORT 2 – Mixed opening day for tourists

“nobody wins”

Pietersen passionately asks England to treat Archer

beat

England take series lead against South Africa with a comprehensive third test victory

Live Cricket

South Africa vs. England 3rd test live: Listen to root and co. Chasing win

lock up

Joe Root plays the ball to bring England to victory in the third test

SIMPLY THAT …

Bess takes five gates, but bad weather and dropped catches stop England

Sibley was the first to leave. Debutant Beuran Hendricks provided additional buoyancy and got an edge on the legs. After seeing his partner fall, Crawley was close behind when Philander made him swing with the first ball of his third spell.

Crawley tried to pull the bat back too late, but saw a chunky edge running through to Rassie Van Der Dussen. He also caught Joe Denly, whose skittish 27 had already benefited from two drops, and then held the big wicket from Stokes.

The top scorer in the series had only left the field twice this time. He swung hard but inaccurately at Nortje to find the second slip.

As he headed toward the tunnel, Stokes seemed angry at a fan’s comments in the bleachers, with an audible profanity that would likely plunge him into hot water with the referee.

Root and Pope, who were 25 or 22 years old, were put to the test by heavy deliveries on a pitch that woke up late and flew through but thought it was stumps.