south-africa-pulls-out-of-japan-u-23-helpful-more-than-virus-considerations

South Africa has canceled a men’s beneath-23 helpful against Japan more than fears about the present COVID-19 outbreak, the Japan Football Association exposed Sunday.

According to the JFA’s technical director, Takashi Sekizuka, the South African Football Affiliation has despatched a letter of its intent to withdraw. The activity concerning Olympic-age groups was to be played in Kyoto on March 27.

Japan is scheduled to perform yet another African aspect, Cote d’Ivoire, on March 30, but the JFA has nevertheless to listen to from that federation concerning a feasible cancellation.

“We want to engage in online games, but we have to conform to these selections and establish up as ideal we can,” senior and Olympic men’s crew head coach Hajime Moriyasu explained.