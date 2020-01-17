South Africa versus England – Live match coverage

Day 2 of 5
S Africa
60-2
Close to
England
499-9 (152.0 ov)
South Africa follows England for 439 races with 8 remaining wickets
require.config (
{“Shim”: {“facebook-sdk”: {“export”: “FB”}}, “baseurl”: “/”, “pad”: {“skysports_com”: “static / skysports_com-b3fbffb5f0195”, “skysports_digrev “:” static / skysports_digrev-f17b87f0f7c8f “” skysports_legacy “:” static / skysports_legacy-e7dde831a4d39 “,” skysports_ipad_components “:” static / skysports_ipad_components-4798d45d25479 “,” skysports_saps /../sports /..sports_saps /..sports /..sports_saps /..sports /..sports “” requireLib “:” static / require-2.1.0-15f03d8ff7a4b “,” class “:” static / class-55bbf080a62c3 “,” countdown “:” static / countdown-3c7569426f127 “,” energize “:” static / energize- bac53226fb-9795bcfacb255 “,” hammer “:” static / hammer-a592776ebb-f14662ea8bb34 “,” marker-clusterer “:” static / marker-clusterer-8a934d664ede6 “,” moment “:” static / moment-1.7.2- 33075cfd4ad32 ” , “reqwest”: “static / reqwest-a845dfd832-dea6ebed2de7d”, “scroll-pane”: “static / ftscroller-280c6900bc-ca9da74da3fb9”, “underscore”: “static / lodash.custom-80970c5a1825d”, “frequency: adapter” “static / adaptation ve -pense-1fc383fae518a “” article-widget-bets “:” static / article-widget-betting-7a9641160b027 “,” ap p-bridge “:” static / app-bridge-30b975666386a “,” article-advertisement “:” static / article-advertisement-fa40febcc7b0f “,” article-Outbrain “:” static / article-Outbrain-d353f1cf3f851 “,” autocomplete “:” static / autocomplete-62886d6993248 “,” autocomplete-lite “:” static / autocomplete-lite- c397d58384aeb “,” accordion “:” static / accordion-87ec71ccbfdd1 “,” betting-lines “:” static / betting-lines- 31e5cdbecf2bc “” BSkyB-Omniture “:” static / BSkyB-Omniture-de3e9caef9fce “,” BSkyB-Omn ” -1-2 “:” static / BSkyB-Omniture-1.2-ef8627d226d42 “,” calendar-url-builder “:” static / calendar-url-builder-863fca999d8c8 “,” carousel “:” static / carousel-cfdab6400e999 “, “carousel-lite”: “static / carousel-lite-520eccc372b67”, “close-me”: “static / close-me-1dd5bf41462eb” “content-stream”: “static / content-stream-4ceef3bbd096b”, “content- swap “:” static / content-swap-bdbe29a70d8f9 “,” c ountdown-widget “:” static / countdown-widget- 459a93f477481 “,” comment-reply “:” static / comments-answer-81d5853bdd03b “,” cookie “:” static / cookie 072824b3a5047 “,” android-notice “:” static / android-message-58d95f174 579a “,” create-audio “:” static / create-audio-f77436036a203 “,” create-video “:” static / create-video-f5fe547b889be “,” create-video2 “:” static / create-video2-bb132ac918d30 “,” dataset “:” static / dataset-487d6875fe94d “,” datepicker “:” static / datepicker-b112a28bd151b “,” DATEPICKER2 “:” static / DATEPICKER2-d10188465db39 “,” dom “:” static / dom-f554c2354ab77 “,” dropdown “:” static / dropdown-de4729ed67884 “,” dropdown option “:” static / dropdown-select-bbaa962ff8888 “,” eDigital-survey “:” static / eDigital-survey-6.0.6.0- 13762d4026255 “,” element-listener “:” static / element-listener-39391d1341a3c “” environment “:” static / environment-d24a016d1c736 “,” events “:” static / events-e6bde13ac56dc “,” facebook-sdk “:” / / connect.facebook. net / en / all “” FastClick “:” static / FastClick-ea596eafa5-1c2edee75a004 “,” form “:” static / form-269f9f014d35a “,” form-chart “:” static / form-chart-8e3b2b92c7e77 “,” form -validation “:” static / form-validation-76d631ee9c0fb “” html-poller “:” static / html-poller-db12e18d06d04 “,” implicit personalization view “:” static / implicit personalization view-2bc93246729e4 “, “implicit-personalization-storage”: “static / implied-personalization-storage-a4eb341b47077”, “implicit-personalization-deletion”: “static / implicit-personalization-deletion-7556598e29ff5”, “inverted-listener”: “static / reverse listener-07a7ace73331d “,” iscroll-lite “:” static / iscroll-lite-03ad473f62d1a “,” keyboard listener “:” static / keyboard listener-f6b30a391df5b “,” keyboard-view “:” static / keyboard-view-5a68be0e6dc00 ” , “lazy-images”: “static / lazy-images-f5238f2864a52”, “live article”: “static / live-article-95ba706f060b3”, “live cricket”: “static / live cricket-98d8deb eb2633 “,” live sport “:” static / live-sport-77265bd8792ec “,” live update “:” static / live-update-945d95543ad61 “,” Live-refresh “:” static / Live-refresh-5ebefb5206c82 “, “Live-refresh-darts-table-controller”: “static / live-refresh-darts-table-controller-d6c7bb8af0efe”, “Live-refresh-darts-table-view”: “static / Live-refresh-darts-table -view-5c4f5e87a3cb2 “,” Live-refresh-football-controller “:” static / live-refresh-football-controller-461aca93 a03fe “” Live-refresh-football-view “:” static / live-refresh-football-view -e722175c6f5eb “,” Live-refresh-fixture update-controller “:” static / live-refresh-fixture-update-controller-1234617fddd04 “,” Live-refresh-fixture update-view “:” static / live-refresh-fixture update-view-aae190ead42d7 “,” Live-refresh-Live-wave-leaderboard-controller “:” static / Live-refresh-Live-wave-leaderboard-controller-c78264eefa25c “” Live-refresh-wave-matchplay-controller “: “static / live-refresh-golf-matchplay-controller-141ff1ce16821”, “live-refresh-golf-matc hplay-view “:” static / live-refresh-wave-matchplay-view-562c7eea1e08b “” live-refresh-match-header-controller “:” static / live-refresh-match-header-controller-db2b9bbacac74 “,” Live -refresh-match-header-football-view “:” static / live-refresh-match-header-football-view-f9ce5b3e5bde3 “,” Live-refresh-match-header-rugby-league-view “:” static / live -refresh-match-header-rugby-league-view-34aa9cc8d67be “” Live-refresh-match-header-rugby-union-view “:” static / live-refresh-match-header-rugby-union-v iew-a6b7dda93027f “” Live-refresh-match-stats-controller “:” static / live-refresh-match-stats-controller-db8736f4b3e01 “,” Live-refresh-match-stats-view “:” static / live-refresh-match-stats-view stats-view-62f02d64e4cd2 “,” Live-refresh-gp-ranking-controller “:” static / live-refresh-gp-ranking-controller-aa40463310354 “,” Live-refresh-gp-ranking-view “:” static / live-refresh-gp-rankings-view-b820cc96d1d26 “,” Live-refresh-tennis-controller “:” static / live-refresh-tennis-controller-5681743439cec ” , “Live-refresh-tennis-view”: “static / live-refresh-tennis-view-28ddbf0727027”, “Live-refresh-news-list-controller”: “static / live-refresh-news-list-controller- ee45762f7dbe7 “,” Live-refresh-news-list-view “:” static / live-refresh-news-list-view-9c47d574e49d4 “,” -fresh refresh-Livefyre pinned-controller “:” static / live-refresh– Livefyre pinned-controller-44287b34c8506 “,” -fresh refresh-Livefyre pinned-view “:” static / live-refresh-Livefyre-pinned-view-a78229a5d01c4 “,” Live-refresh-Live-table-controller “:” static / live-refresh-ready table-controller -053e53c72d2a5 “,” Live-refresh-Live-table-view “:” static / live-refresh-Live-table-view-acc034f23d117 “,” Live-refresh-Live-table-static -view “:” static / live -refresh-Live-table-static-view-bbff46626848e “” Live-refresh-masters-ready panel-controller “:” static / live-refresh-masters-ready panel-controller-b237958f07549 ” , “Live-refresh-match-play-table-controller”: “static / live-refresh-match-play-table-controller-c8 d653e8ec9e1 “,” Live-refresh-matchplay-table-view “:” static / live-refresh-matchplay-table-view-aafd4fb26b14f “” Live-refresh-ryder-cup-controller “:” static / live-refresh-ryder -cup-controller-737295aac3b2e “,” Live-refresh-ryder-cup-view “:” static / live-refresh-ryder -cup-view-8975b104d8f84 “,” Live-refresh status lookup “:” static / live- refresh status-lookup-58cee7af21a4a “,” Live-refresh-switch “:” static / live-refresh-switch-122a55d025f32 “” Live-refresh-team-events-controller “:” static / live-refresh-team-events- controller-4cb3d870d779b “,” Live-refresh-team-events-view “:” static / live-refresh-team -Events-view-705c641b01 5AF “” Live-text “:” static / live-text-bbd7665a86991 “,” Live refresh swingometer controller “:” static / live refresh swingometer controller-b7ade1b72e79a “,” Live refresh swingometer view “:” static / live refresh swingometer view-425bcd02cb919 “,” Livefyre- auth “:” static / Livefyre-auth-d30ce39d9f031 “,” Livefyre-social “:” static / Livefyre-social-2ef6165825d8a “,” load-in “:” static / load-in-6af455f20f3bd “” load-more “:” static / load-more-765d8e57df5c0 “,” load-more2 “:” static / load-more-05a9bb0171a4e “,” match-head-switch “:” static / match-head-switch-b85e40ff913e7 “,” load-more-inline “:” static / load-more-inline-6ee576a87aef2 “,” load-more-once “:” static / load meer-once-b9144ab829181 “,” kaart “:” static / map-94fcb75a28607 “,” media question “:” static / media query 0296e4082a758 “,” nu-tv “:” static / nu-tv-8700a2f7d2f1e ” , “most popular”: “static / most popular c1147764fe234”, “observable”: “static / observable-6a091c15b9a4a”, “open-top”: “static / open top-3eff6bd9d5565”, “overlay”: “static / overlay- b444bdc049b12 “,” overlay-widget “:” static / overlay-widget-56d2 dc14d6d21 “,” page-nav “:” static / page-nav-479fc6b85357e “,” parse-date “:” static / parse-date-6463ce015eee7 “,” page-filters “:” static / page-filters-5f38de0bf6eeb “,” persistent-autocomplete “:” static / persistent-autocomplete-8459865f00a4f “,” polaris-glint “:” static / polaris-shimmer-90f846e5378ec “,” pikaday “:” static / pikaday-10e563e7df76b “,” pl-clip-promo “:” static / pl-clip-promo-1bbc9f6f7fcec “” poller “:” static / poller-b0ddbff69a6a9 “, “polls”: “static / polls-2ef656ad8404e”, “poll-ig”: “static / poll-ig-e17180cbcc564”, “media playlist”: “static / media-playlist-ebc8d2abe3e18”, “delay-load”: “static / postpone-load-2ae208049e0f1”, “postpone-load2”: “static / postpone-load2- 6ad484e51343f”, “Postscribe”: “static / Postscribe-3737e3c2f9-f3bc808a8b738”, “pub-sub”: “static / pub” -sub-9323318c11e08 “,” roadblock “:” static / roadblock-60a0e5858369b “,” update-content “:” static / update-content-b6fc0cfd94862 “,” script “:” static / script-27238830c957e “,” scroll-to “:” static / scroll-to-97ec63ad7135c “,” scribble article “:” core / js / modules / scribble article “” section-na v “:” static / section-nav-3aff450804b4f “,” selectable “: “static / selectable-f199bca8d8e16”, “selectable-list-view”: “static / select honorable-list-view-3330035b870a5 “,” share-button “:” static / share-button-606792a8e7289 “,” site-layout-primary “:” static / site-layout-primary-d66ac28011c25 “,” site-nav- desktop “:” static / site-nav-desktop-9b1b26877d782 “,” sky-go “:” static / sky-go-a6fba47493d8e “,” skyid-login “:” static / skyid-login-9f5140a550d32 “,” is- loggedin “:” static / is-loggedin-69dfe40b9565f “,” sky-sports-date “:” static / sky-sports-date-e985472a648e9 “,” squad-selector “:” static / squad-selector-45e17c533f3a2 “,” social-map “:” static / social-map-8bc134219358b “” sp-player “:” static / sp-player-5ef6b052166d3 “,” sticky-scroll “:” static / sticky-scroll-4ccc7640bda1f “,” string “: “static / string orchestra-19008c0fbd461”, “swipe-nav”: “static / swipe – nav 18987ddd0e3ed”, “subscriber-video”: “static / subscriber-video-5d8435b0ea5ab”, “table-sorter”: “static / table -sorter-7d5988301396e “,” table-sorter-lite “:” static / table-sorter-3d24f6a403740 “,” tabs “:” static / tabs-b20fcf8e1 C825 “,” tabs-lite “:” static / tabs-lite -cb10daad481bf “,” tabs-filter “:” static / tabs-filter-1ef8b2a921435 “,” tab-navigation “:” static / tab-navigation-68b7c289a7569 “,” team-formations “:” static / team-formations-a90922defa046 “,” thumbs “:” static / thumbs-0cf143fb65daa “,” toggle-class “:” static / toggle-class-dd3a8c4ce2c14 “,” toggle-switch “:” static / toggle-switch-4b14c9522febe “,” trend “: “static / neenden-e0bb96dbc6ece”, “trigger event”: “static / trigger type event-580cd06dcede1”, “tv guide”: “static / tv-guide-495271c3f333e”, “update-html”: “static / update- html-7913f53b11d6f “,” update-text “:” static / update-text-82964c420cfb8 “,” user “:” kern / js / modules / user “,” util “:” static / util-b69470ac564b1 “,” validator ” : “static / validator-f3b00bc96d618”, “vidiprinter”: “static / vidiprinter-e8c9174ecfa73”, “vm suppression”: “static / vm suppression: 9a7148a4170ba” “web notifications”: “static / web notifications-a91a27e944 “,” widget “:” static / widget-e29945f3a184a “,” widget-lite “:” static / widget-lite- a450505656ea9 “,” widget-loader “:” static / widget-loader-a0232be 50e094 “,” window-observer “:” static / window-observer-b10f792cfb582 “,” your-say “:” static / your-say-3b2bbc5fcf119 “}});
required ((‘skysports_com’), function (appController) {
appController.init ();
});