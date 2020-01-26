South Africa versus England – Live match report – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLabb034e80de2069eba5553049f76e5f711%

England extended its advantage over South Africa to 465 in the fourth race, despite being eliminated in the second inning in the search for fast races at the end of the third day.

England collapsed with 248 in 61.3 surpasses: Joe Root (58), the last wicket that fell for a spectacular conquest of Faf du Plessis in the ravine, with Beuran Hendricks (5-64) with five in debut.

Earlier, it was Mark Wood (5-46) who stole the headlines and followed his second five-time course in Tests for England to beat South Africa against 183.

Faf du Plessis took an impressive shot with one hand to fire Joe Root with 58 on the third day of the fourth test.

The fate of South Africa deteriorated when Vernon Philander apparently stopped a hamstring injury in his last test before retiring.

Philander limped nine balls in his first spell of the second inning of England and scanned when the news broke that he was fined 15 percent of his match percentage and a penalty for his deportation to Jos Buttler on day two of the exam.

When South Africa resumed on 88-6, Wood took three of the last four South African wickets to fall, although England was frustrated much of the morning session when Quinton de Kock (76) scored a good half-century and 79 got for the eighth gate with Dwaine Pretorius (37).

Chris Woakes (2-38) hit four balls in the game of the day, Philander (4) served Stuart Broad an advantage halfway. But instead of causing a new collapse of the tail of Proteas, De Kock and Pretorius stormed.

Ben Stokes (2-47) broke the association (Pretorius went on to the ravine, where Zak Crawley took a good catch) before Wood defeated the last two South African batters during lunch.

Wood first broke De Kock’s resistance, hit him with a 90 mph blister that broke one of the bonds, and then got the n. 11 Dane Paterson (4) steals to secure his five.

Michael Atherton says five ticket hero Mark Wood has played the best he has had for England in a test game.

England chose not to enforce follow-up and, when the game resumed, Crawley (24) and Dom Sibley (44) shared another impressive opening partnership and earned 56 when the Proteas pace attack was muted and Filander came out.

But after laying the foundation, the punching game from England, with the exception of Root, was a bit lazy after that and it regularly lost wickets as they tried to press the accelerator pedal.

Crawley took Pretorius a beauty (2-87), and Denly added only eight to England’s score before being thrown shortly before tea by the impressive Dane Paterson (1-18), who earned more from that wicket through his survey 13.3 overs.

Sibley was the first victim of Hendricks in the last session, kicking a leg delivery straight to the middle, while Stokes (28) fell on a flat foot pulse to the first slip after a 24-ball entrepreneur cameo.

Sprinter Anrich Nortje (2-61) attacked Ollie Pope (11) and Buttler out of shape (8), both trapped behind, and the first De Deck got his 200th test release.

Sam Curran broke 35 of 29 balls before he fell on Hendricks and hooked the man into the depths, while the left scorer Woakes caught two balls later by a duck.

Wood impressed again with the bat in the test and shot 18 of the 12 balls, but Pretorius struck him down at the end of the day, while Du Plessis stunner firing Root Hendricks struck his virgin with five and the day finished.

View day four of the fourth test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 am