South African Airways plans to cut routes in rescue operations | money

The South African Airways (SAA) logo is on an O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, February 14, 2019. – Reuters picture

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 / PRNewswire / – South African Airways (SAA), which went bankrupt in December, will cut back some of its domestic and international routes by the end of February.

The state-owned SAA will also try to use more fuel-efficient aircraft, renegotiate contracts with suppliers, reduce the number of its employees, and consider asset sales as part of the rescue effort, the experts said in a statement.

SAA is part of several South African state companies, including the energy company Eskom, which is in a financial crisis after almost a decade of mismanagement.

The airline has had no profit since 2011 and has received more than Rand 20 billion (RM 5.5 billion) in bailouts over the past three years.

SAA rescue workers Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana announced that the airline will end international routes to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola and Sao Paulo from February 29.

Domestic flights to Cape Town will continue at a reduced rate, and SAA will also cease operations to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth on February 29.

The international connections between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London-Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington via Accra will be maintained.

“The initiatives we are taking now will strengthen SAA’s business,” said Matuson and Dongwana in the statement.

“The decisions and measures announced today are aimed at improving SAA’s balance sheet, creating a platform for a strong and sustainable airline, and ensuring that the company becomes more attractive to potential strategic equity partners.”

The rescue experts will publish a restructuring plan in late February, which will be presented to creditors for approval.

Customers who booked on canceled international routes would receive a full refund. Passengers on canceled domestic flights are accommodated at the inexpensive SAA subsidiary Mango Airlines.

Repeated bailouts for state-owned companies with liquidity squeezes have impacted South Africa’s public finances and affected the country’s creditworthiness.

Moody’s is the last of the major international agencies to receive an investment grade rating for the state, and it is planned to review this rating in March.

SA Express

Regardless, a court ruled today that another state-owned airline, SA Express, should be rescued.

The lawsuit relates to a dispute between the airline and a contractor, Ziegler.

SA Express, which serves destinations in southern Africa and is a company separate from SAA, said it would appeal the judgment.

“It is clear that the court went beyond what was required and issued orders that the applicant had not requested,” the airline said in a statement. – Reuters