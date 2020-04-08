South African Minister to be disciplined for ‘lockdown lunch’

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described the “special holiday” of communication for two months on Wednesday and began a month of his pay for violating a nationwide policy on lock-in by having lunch with a former officer.

Ramaphosa took action after a photo of Stella Ndabeni-Taunams at lunch appeared on social media, angering South Africans trapped in their homes during a 21-day lockdown that began on March 27 to revive the outbreak. coronavirus.

According to the rules, people are only allowed to leave their homes for important tasks such as buying food or seeking medical help. Police arrested more than 17,000 people in the early days of lock-up, many for breaking the rules.

“The president strongly believes that no one, including the minister, is above the law,” Ramaphosa spokesman Khusela Diko said. “He said none of us should interfere with our national efforts to save lives in this very difficult situation.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Ndabeni-Taunams apologized.

“I would like to extend an apology to … society at large for violating the lockdown rules set to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “I’m sorry for the incident and I’m very sorry.”

The country’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has called on Ramaphosa to fire the Ndabeni-Ayaams and file a criminal complaint against him at “lockdown lunch.”

Ndabeni -Adams is leading government efforts to lower data prices and increase policy certainty in the telecoms sector, including through high-demand spectrum licensing.

He was not the first minister of government to violate lockdown policies. New Zealand’s Minister of Health David Clark drove his family to the beach while locking up there, and Scotland’s chief medical officer stood out after breaking the locklock by visiting his second home.

DURBAN HOSPITAL

South Africa has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, at 1,845 with 18 deaths, but that number is expected to rise as the government launches a mass test.

A hotspot for the virus is St Augustine’s hospital in Durban, where Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Tuesday that up to 48 staff members had been infected.

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, a provincial health official, said an investigation was conducted to determine how many people were infected at St Augustine’s. He said five of the country’s 13 deaths were linked to hospitalization.

“If there is anyone to consider, we are not in any doubt,” Simelane-Zulu said. He added that the hospital was closed in phases and the hospital would be quarantined once all patients had left.

Hospersa’s trade union has raised complaints from other unions that it does not have adequate protection for health workers and called on its members to refuse to work if they are not properly protected.

Health officials have identified deficiencies in equipment such as masks, but said they have taken steps to address them.

The airline told South Africa Airways on Wednesday that it operates cargo flights that will carry medical supplies such as COVID-19 test flights.

South Africa’s Carmaker Ford says it has begun making 57,000 face shields to be given to front workers. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Nick Macfie, Alexandra Hudson, William Maclean)