South African Minister to be disciplined for ‘lockdown lunch’

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been placed on “special leave” for two months, one of which will not be paid, on Wednesday for violating a nationwide policy and studying one. former official.

Ramaphosa took action after a photo of Minister Stella Ndabeni-Taunams at lunch appeared on social media, angering South Africans trapped in their homes during a 21-day lockdown that began on March 27 to reopen survive the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the rules, people are only allowed to leave their homes for important tasks such as buying food or seeking medical help. Police arrested more than 17,000 people in the early days of lock-up, many in violation of the lockdown.

“The president strongly believes that no one, including the minister, is above the law,” Ramaphosa spokesman Khusela Diko said.

“He said none of us should interfere with our national efforts to save lives in this very difficult situation.”

In a video posted by the president on Twitter, Ndabeni-Taunams apologized for his actions.

“I would like to extend an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa … (and) society at large for violating the lockdown policies set to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “I’m sorry for the incident and I’m very sorry.”

The country’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has called on Ramaphosa to fire the Ndabeni-Ayaams and file a criminal complaint against him at “lockdown lunch.”

Presidential minister Jackson Mthembu will act as communications minister while Ndabeni -ikawams resigns.

Ndabeni -Adams is leading government efforts to lower data prices and increase policy certainty in the telecoms sector, including through high-demand spectrum licensing.

He was not the first government minister to break the lockdown rules – New Zealand Health Minister David Clark led his family to the beach in the early stages of locking up there.

The Scottish medical chief stood out after breaking the lockdown by visiting his second home. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Nick Macfie)