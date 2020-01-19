South Boston duo caught during alleged breakthrough in downtown ATM: Police – Boston Herald

Two men from South Boston are in custody after the Boston police said they caught them early Saturday morning in the Financial District at a cash machine.

Gerald Perkins, 46, and Mark Mullaney, 53, will face a judge on Tuesday for allegations of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and destruction of property after officers had caught them at the ATM near 57 Broad Street at approximately 2:20 am Saturday.

Officers responded to an alarm call for the cash machine and heard a sound from the back of the cash machine while inspecting the machine, BPD said in a statement. While police flashed flashlights to the back of the cash machine in a corridor, they reportedly saw Perkins and Mullaney use crowbar to break into the back of the machine.

The police withdrew their firearms, arrested the men and inspected the cash machine, where they saw major damage on the back of the cash machine, police said.

Mullaney and Perkins are scheduled for Tuesday at Boston Municipal Court.