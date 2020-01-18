South Carolina lawmakers vote to stop rolling back clocks and stay in daylight saving time

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lawmakers in the state of South Carolina have voted to keep daylight saving time throughout the year, ending the annual “downturn”.

If the new bill is passed, the South Carolinians will not move back more than an hour in the fall.

Senator Sean Bennett co-sponsored the bill, which was tabled at the office of Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday.

“Public outcry is the reason why in the world we change these clocks every year,” said Bennett.

Bennett said he appreciates the extra hour of sleep, but admitted that daylight saving time is not appreciated by residents.

While the bill was passed unanimously in the State Senate, nearly a dozen members of the State House of Representatives, including Representative Chandra Dillard, voted against the measure.

“I am a traditionalist,” said Dillard. “I think there is a reason why we have to continue as it is. I think of our farmers and our people who have work schedules and job responsibilities that arise at some point.”

Bennett said he recognized that implementation would be difficult.

“How do we implement it?” Said Bennett. “We are counting on the federal government to issue a general statement so that states and municipalities can work together to determine these timelines.”

Even though the South Carolina General Assembly voted in favor of the bill, Congress should give the state permission to stay in daylight saving time.

According to ABC News, states are only allowed to opt out of saving time, which Hawaii and Arizona have done. This means that they do not “jump”. Under federal law, states need congressional action before they can choose to save time permanently.

In March, North Carolina lawmakers proposed a similar bill. He was adopted at State House in April 2019, but has since stalled in the Senate.

