[South Carolina maintains hold on No. one in AP poll]

NEW YORK — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Push women’s university basketball poll in a 7 days that observed 7 ranked groups fall to unranked opponents.

The prime of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams dropping. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Meeting title in 7 several years on Sunday and obtained 27 of 30 to start with-spot votes Monday from the nationwide media panel. No. 2 Baylor got two very first-position votes and No. three Oregon got one.

Stanford stayed at No. four and will host the Ducks on Monday night.

Louisville, UConn and Maryland were the next three teams in the poll.

The rest of the rankings got jumbled all-around, with the exception of No. 20 South Dakota. None of the other teams ranked eighth as a result of 25th were in the same spot as the past week.

North Carolina Condition, UCLA and Mississippi State rounded out the initially 10 groups in the poll. The Bruins and Bulldogs equally shed Sunday.

TCU entered the rankings for the to start with time in two decades, coming in at No. 25, whilst Arkansas fell out.

Listed here are a couple other tidbits from the poll:

Ranked FROGS

TCU spent three weeks in the Best 25 in 2018, going as significant as No. 22. The Horned Frogs have achieved 20 wins for 3 consecutive seasons and are 11-three in the Large 12 — the team’s most victories in the meeting at any time. It is the first time TCU has posted at minimum 11 wins in meeting engage in considering that heading 13-3 in the Mountain West Convention in 2010-11.

Soaring WILDCATS

Northwestern climbed 4 locations to No. 14 right after routing Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Wildcats equaled their most effective rating due to the fact 2015.