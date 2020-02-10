South Carolina man tossed $ 100,000 lottery ticket into the trash

February 10 (UPI) – A South Carolina man said he almost missed a $ 100,000 jackpot when he mistakenly tossed his winning ticket into the trash.

The Newberry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he had bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for the January 24 drawing at the BP gas station in Newberry and checked his numbers the day after the drawing.

The man said he had thrown the ticket in the trash when it did not match the drawing numbers he had checked.

The player said he was sipping his coffee when he checked the lottery numbers again and noticed that he had made a big mistake.

“I checked the results for the previous day,” he said.

The man fished his ticket out of the trash and checked the numbers for the correct drawing. He found that he had found all five numbers: 9-15-25-27-30.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he recalled.

The man received a $ 100,000 prize from the lottery office. He said he planned to donate to charity and set up a college fund for his grandchildren.