South Carolina Sleep Number Factory Enhances Thousands of Surgical Masks

In South Carolina, more than 3,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and so far the number of people who have died of infectious disease remains in the triple digits. Last week, Governor Henry McMaster joined the list of people who issued “stay home” orders. With more cases, groups such as the South Carolina Maker Alliance [SCMA] and the South Carolina Hospital Association [SCHA] became concerned about the PPE shortage that plagues other states. Although they focus on what they can do from their regular distribution channels, they are also looking at new ways to ensure that they meet the needs of healthcare professionals.

“It continues to be a challenge for many facilities,” said Schipp Ames, vice president of SCHA Communications. “We worked at every channel at our disposal. We talk to traditional suppliers, logistic companies, manufacturers [and we have local businesses with which we are affiliated. ]] “

A small town, Amo, a short distance from the South Carolina capital, brought together one initiative coordinated by SCHA-SCMA. With over 12,000 inhabitants, Armo is located in Richland and Lexington counties, and currently has the fourth largest number of cases of COVID-19 in any county in the state. When SCMA contacted the members for a PPE, Armo’s sleep number factory picked up the phone. The bedmaker didn’t have a surgical mask or elastic band, but offered to supply sewing machines and labor when the material became available.

Sleep Number has about 40 staff working around the clock, Sc. The Irmo factory uses 13 machines to reinforce thousands of masks per day.

“Usually, improving our lives is improving people’s sleep,” said Hunter Mottell, Sleep Number, which is the manufacturing number for Armo facilities. “We saw this, saw a pandemic going on, and said that we knew this was talking about improving lives-this is now for our frontline healthcare workers. Another way to improve your health and safety. “

Sleep Number worked with Phoenix Engineered Textiles, which offers elastic bands, and SCHA member Prisma Health, which offers tens of thousands of surgical masks that were previously stored for a long time.

For Sleep Number, about 40 people work 24 hours a day, using 13 machines to reinforce about 7,000 masks per day. The company hopes to renew 190,000 N-95 surgical masks by the end of this month. And earlier this week, the group shipped 40,000 completed masks to another hospital in the state. Prisma Health has committed to donating 10% of the mask to the SCHA Midland Union.

“What we wanted to do was to provide our team members with the safest PPE for all types of pandemic strains so they are always 100% protected and able to care for COVID patients,” Christopher Powell. Said. , Prisma Health Engineering Director. “When the Union proposed [we] to do this at a [very] very economical price, we wanted to take advantage of securing the PPE.”

Prisma Health told CBS News that the collaboration to strengthen surgical masks will help 30,000 team members treat patients. Motter acknowledged the unusual nature of the partnership resulting from the unprecedented situation of this pandemic. He wants to inspire others, but they can.

“There are more people in the South Carolina community. Beyond that, just raising my hand and telling me that I was here would have given me any opportunity and at the moment not much sense. How can we really help without it? “Mottel concludes. “The willingness to help is a long way to go.”

