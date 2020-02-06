South Carolina’s Will Muschamp praises new UGA recruits

It is very rare for a college coach to speak of a child who is directed to a competing school on the day the contract is signed, but the South Carolina coach, Will Muschamp, was there on Wednesday.

Of course, Muschamp spoke about his son Jackson, the quarterback from Columbia, S.C., who is accepted as a preferred companion in the UGA football team. The younger Muschamp could have played for his father or at other schools, but preferred to play for Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs trainer, one of his father’s best friends.

“Georgia has been recruiting Jackson since the summer,” said Will Muschamp at his press conference Wednesday in South Carolina.

“He went over to the camp. He had a really good summer camp. They felt like they were in a walk-in situation, they would love to have him on their roster. Coach Smart has known Jackson since he was born, so there is obviously a relationship.

“I felt that it suited him well. He wanted to do that. He also said in the conversation we had a long time ago, “Dad, I don’t want to be where you are, whether in Texas, South Carolina, Florida or wherever it is, Auburn. I want to go my own way and be my own husband. “And I fully respect that.”

It has been speculated that the younger Muschamp has decided not to travel to South Carolina because his father is sitting in the “hot chair” after last year’s disappointing 4-8 season. However, it must be pointed out that his father also played at UGA as a preferred companion and later received a scholarship. This is where Will Muschamp developed his friendship with Smart.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Jackson Joe Gorchow from WIS-TV. “I love Georgia. I always wanted to go there. “

Ironically, the older Muschamp may have saved his job last year by coping with what must be the biggest surprise in college football when the unclassified gamecocks stunned the UGA on the street. The loss likely cost the Bulldogs a spot in the college football playoffs as they entered the SEC championship with an unbeaten record.

Back to the younger Muschamp: he played at Hammond School with Jordan Burch, a 5-star UGA defender who became the country’s biggest recruitment drama. Burch has been involved in the Gamecocks twice, including yesterday at a school ceremony just a few meters away from the Muschamp family, but still has to submit his binding papers.