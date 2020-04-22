South Dakota Track Holding Race With 700 Fans In Attendance, Gov. Not Happy

Breaking News

A dirt track in South Dakota says it will put it in a race in front of 700 (!!!) fans this week, despite the COVID-19 pandemic … and the state governor is not cheers to the plan.

Here’s the deal … Park Jefferson International Speedway in North Sioux City, SD said it was playing host to a big race on Saturday despite the dangers of coronavirus spread.

The owner of the track, Adam Adamson, says they will take all the precautions necessary to keep people safe in the movement … claiming that by allowing only 700 people in 4,000 places, that’s right social travel tips to follow.

Adamson also spoke the Leader of Argus the event will be completely devoid of cash … and the clubhouse where many groups of people often meet.

The problem? Even with the precautions taken … 700 people in a small area are a BAD idea at this stage of the global pandemic – and today, the state governor has issued a request for people to away.

Gov. Kristi Noem said at his press conference on Tuesday, “I strongly recommend that the people of South Dakota not go and that they stay home.”

He added, “We wish them well and wisely to continue on the path and plan that we have implemented in South Dakota for many more weeks.”

In fact, Noem has been widely confronted to NEVER issue a mandatory housing order for the state … despite South Dakota having more than 1,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As for Adamson, he said that the audience would be well on the occasion … adding, “We intend to go to the sea to follow the instructions of the CDC.”

“We’re just a small track in rural South Dakota trying to give some fun and a little pause from some of this insanity that is going on today. We think we can do that in a safe environment.” . “