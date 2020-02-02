South Florida businesses feel the benefits of the Super Bowl – KGET 17

by: TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 1:21 PM PST / Updated: Feb 2, 2020 / 1:21 PM PST

Workers arrive outside Hard Rock Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday February 2, 2020, in Miami. (Photo AP / David J. Phillip)

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) – Dena Lowell typically employs approximately 12 people full time to work in her restaurant and food service business.

In other words, until Super Bowl week. She has needed a lot more help in recent days.

Lowell owns one of 188 companies in the South Florida region that have been selected to assist with various Super Bowl details. The NFL calls the Business Connect program, where businesses owned by certified minorities, women, veterans, lesbians, gays, bisexuals or transgender people are encouraged to apply and see how they can be involved in the larger football week.

From catering to cleaning, flowers to staff, the NFL and local organizers have sifted through tons of apps to find the right people and businesses to run the Super Bowl business.

“For my business, the impact is huge,” said Lowell, whose restaurant called The Cook and The Cork has received two contracts – responsible for supplying around 12,000 pieces of food in total for two separate tastings, one of which of the main tailgates on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. “And when it’s huge for me, you know the impact is felt throughout the community.”

Business Connect, which the NFL used in previous Super Bowls, is designed in part to ensure that a large part of the money generated by the events surrounding the match remains in South Florida after the departure of teams and celebrities.

Competition was fierce for contracts and many candidates were not selected. For this Super Bowl, the NFL required that any candidate company must have an office in the counties of Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach; belong to at least 51% to a woman, a minority, a veteran or an LGBT person; hold various certifications and have existed since at least 2016.

Contracts have been signed with companies that can supply bartenders, janitors, photographers and painters. Others have been asked to supply generators, linens, equipment and golf carts. Upon request, companies were warned that it would be intimidating: “Prepare to work hard. We have a knock, “he said.

“The process was not as simple and the NFL is very demanding in the selection of companies,” said Christine Cooper, who owns a company called Hxecute – which, according to the NFL, has provided 700 people to help with contracts. and be a payroll provider. . “They were looking to identify certain companies and meet certain business standards. It is actually a very complex process. “

Like Lowell, Cooper said the impact of his participation in the Super Bowl would be felt for a long time.

“This allows us to further develop our business,” said Cooper.

Lowell said it was even a boost for companies that had not chosen to be part of the program.

“It’s not just good for my business,” said Lowell. “It’s good for the 20 people I had to hire for an NFL party. It’s good for the rental company that makes the glasses, the company that provides us with all the food, the extra people I need in the kitchen, the guy who makes my granite kitchen because now I can afford to pay him something. It’s good for everyone. “

