Offshore fishing:Off of Jensen Seaside, the sailfish motion continues to be steady. Using kites with live threadfin herring or goggle eyes is working most effective.There are great numbers of lane snapper staying caught on the nearshore reefs which include the 6- and eight-mile reefs as properly as the Sandpile.Also on individuals exact same reefs there has been an uptick in the grouper action. It is still capture and release only, even so, as they are out of time.There […]