South Kensington’s “shrunk” French community worried about the future during Brexit Day

After years of discussion and debate, Brexit Day has finally arrived, marking the start of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Since the EU referendum in 2016, the nation has been divided between whether Britain should leave or stay.

For many London communities in European countries such as France, Italy and Poland, one wonders if they can comfortably continue to call Britain home.

James McKay manages Premiers Choix, a fruit and vegetable store in the heart of the French community of South Kensington. He has had the store here for over 40 years, but does not know what the effects of Brexit will be on his business.

“It may be fine, it may not be”

Premier Choix stands in front of the French day school, Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle

(Image: MyLondon)

He told MyLondon, “We are concerned. Most of our supplies are from Europe, which could affect us. There may be delays at ports, prices may be more expensive.

“We are really not sure, it might be good, it might not be.

“I have an open mind about Brexit. I see the pros and cons on both sides, so the first year will be difficult to say.”

According to the French consulate, 300,000 French people live in London, South Kensington being considered by many to be “Little France”.

Unlike James, for Osvaldo Belliardo, who runs the French delicatessen La Grande Bouchee, also in South Kensington, Brexit “won’t make a difference”.

Apparently relaxed, he told me it would be as usual.

The owner of La Grande Bouchee said that “Brexit will not have a big impact”

(Image: MyLondon)

Osvaldo said: “For me, Brexit will not have a massive impact. I have had my shop here for 31 years now.

“Many of the people who live here are millionaires. I don’t think they would be too affected.”

Right across from La Grande Bouchee is the exclusive French day school, the Lycée Français Charles de Gauelle in London, where students celebrated their last day of term today.

Students told MyLondon that Brexit meant little to them, but for others, the reality of Britain leaving the EU is sad.

Stella, 16, said, “It won’t be great, but there are some sad changes.

“Since 2016, we have friends who have had to move due to job relocations due to Brexit. This school was filled to the brim, but now there are many more places.

“For the people who were born here and who have lived here all their lives, like me, it’s good but for others, it’s quite sad, they feel like it’s their country.”

Most affected are ‘people who depend on the UK’

She also added concerns about travel after Brexit.

“We are against Brexit, it’s not cool,” she said. “I don’t know what it will look like completely, but it will be much more difficult to go back and forth between France and the United Kingdom.”

However, Maya, also 16 and a colleague, said that Brexit will matter a lot more for the older generation, but young people don’t really understand and therefore won’t be affected as much.

“We really are not that affected,” she said. “We are young and we are privileged. The people most affected are those who depend on the United Kingdom.

“People (students) learn Brexit in geography, but that doesn’t go any further. I think having an opinion on it would be ignorant because you don’t really know what’s going on. “

Victor, 16, agrees, he said, “We don’t really know what’s going to happen with Brexit. A lot of young people really don’t understand it, so it’s hard to say what the impact will be.

“Our parents are aware that there are big changes coming to Britain, and in the past few years some have already left. For me, it is too early to say if this is going to be bad.”

