[south-korea-boy-band-bts-cancels-april-seoul-concert-on-coronavirus-problems]



FILE Photo: Customers of K-Pop band, BTS look on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ display in Central Park in New York Town, U.S., May possibly 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 28, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean boy band BTS canceled its scheduled April live performance in Seoul, amid escalating considerations of the new coronavirus outbreak, its new music label, Significant Strike Enjoyment, reported on Friday.

“The present-day worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has designed it not possible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak all through the dates of the concert in April,” Significant Strike said in a statement.

4 shows in Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 had been scheduled to guide a “MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR”, in which the seven-member boy band was owing to check out 17 towns as a result of September like Los Angeles, Washington D.C., London and Tokyo.

The label stated reserved tickets will be refunded in total.

The cancellation comes right after Massive Strike chose JPMorgan Chase & Co , NH Expense & Securities Co Ltd <005940.KS> and others to cope with its initial public giving (IPO), in accordance to media experiences. Live shows, together with goods sold at live shows, are one of the big earnings resources for management businesses.

South Korea claimed 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the country’s whole to 2,022 and 13 deaths.

The coronavirus originated in China in advance of spreading to yet another 44 nations around the world.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha More reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Modifying by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)