South Korea, China doubts that Kim Jong is seriously ill after a cardiovascular procedure

South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with U.S. intelligence on Tuesday questioned reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seriously ill after a cardiovascular procedure, while the White House said he was carefully monitoring the matter.

United States President Donald Trump, who held unprecedented summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to convince him to give up his nuclear weapons, said the reports were not confirmed and did not give them much confidence.

“I just hope he’s okay,” Trump told a White House press conference. “I had a great relationship with Kim Jong-un and I’d like to see him do well. We’ll see how he does it. We don’t know if the relationships are true.”

Asked if he would try to contact Kim to check on his condition, Trump said, “Well, I can, but I just hope he’s okay.”

The Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported on Monday that Kim, believed to be around 36 years old, was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12. He cited an unnamed source in North Korea.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong-un is pictured at a Politburo meeting of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party in Pyongyang on April 11 (Central Korean News Agency / Korea News Service via AP)

Two South Korean government officials rejected a subsequent CNN report citing an unnamed American official who claimed that the United States was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim was in serious danger after the surgery.

The South Korean Presidential Blue House has stated that there are no unusual signs from North Korea.

Earlier, Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, told Fox News that the White House was monitoring the reports “very carefully”.

Bloomberg News cited an unnamed American official saying that in the White House it was said that Kim had taken a turn for the worse after the surgery.

A Chinese police officer stands before a photo exhibition of North Korean leaders outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing on Tuesday. (Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

However, authoritative U.S. sources familiar with U.S. intelligence have questioned the report that Kim was in grave danger.

A Korean specialist working for the United States government said: “Any credible direct report that has to do with Kim would be highly compartmentalized intelligence and will hardly spread in the media.”

Kim is a third-generation hereditary leader who rules North Korea with an iron fist, coming to power after his father Kim Jong-il died in 2011 of a heart attack.

On Tuesday, a South Korean army truck passes a military post guard in Paju, near the North Korean border. (Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)

Relations from within North Korea are notoriously difficult, especially on issues related to his leadership, since they are strict controls on information. There have been previous false reports regarding its leaders, but the fact that Kim has no clear successor means that any instability could present serious international risk.

Asked how a North Korean political succession would work, O’Brien said, “The basic hypothesis would be that it would be someone in the family. But, once again, it’s too early to talk about it because we don’t know what condition President Kim is inside and we’ll have to see how it goes. “

Trump said he had asked Kim for succession in the past, but declined to elaborate.

Without knowing the details about Kim’s children, analysts said Kim’s sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over.

Meetings with Trump

In recent years, Kim has launched a diplomatic offensive to promote himself as a world leader by holding three meetings with Trump, four with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and five with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China is North Korea’s only great ally. Speaking with Reuters, an official from the Chinese Communist Party’s international liaison department expressed his belief that Kim was not seriously ill.

The NK newspaper said Kim was hospitalized on April 12, a few hours before the cardiovascular procedure, as his health had deteriorated since August due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork. He said he was now receiving treatment in a villa in Mount Myohyang north of the capital Pyongyang.

WATCH | Kim Jong-un’s human rights record – a reality check:

Kim Jong-un’s human rights record is one of the worst in the world, making any attempt to normalize relations with North Korea worrying for many people. 01:19

“My understanding is that he had struggled (with cardiovascular problems) since last August, but it got worse after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,” said one source, referring to the country’s sacred mountain.

Kim did two well-publicized rides on a stallion on the snowy mountain slopes in October and December.

Kim’s health speculation first came about because of his absence from the anniversary of the birthday of North Korea’s founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on April 15.

North Korea’s official KCNA news agency did not provide information on where it was on routine shipments on Tuesday, but claimed to have sent birthday gifts to prominent citizens.

LISTEN | A portrait of the mysterious Kim Jong-un:

“It’s such an enigma … and we don’t have all the answers.” As the world continues to try to understand the puzzle that is North Korea, guest host Chris Berube speaks with Anna Fifield, the Washington Post reporter who has put together the most complete portrait leader Kim Jong-un. His new book is “The great successor: the divinely perfect fate of the brilliant companion Kim Jong Un”. 23:13

Kim has tried to ease international sanctions against his country, but has refused to give up his nuclear weapons, which pose a threat to the United States.

Joseph Yun, a former United States envoy to North Korea under President Barack Obama and Trump, told Reuters that he believes “something really wrong at the moment in North Korea.”

“It is worrying. If he is seriously ill and dies, there is no succession plan,” he said. “You could see a huge power struggle, people make fun of position. Their lives would depend on it.”

Yun said that despite its secrecy, North Korea has responded quickly to important foreign news in recent years and it has been noteworthy that it has remained silent so far.