south-korea-closes-church-buildings-as-coronavirus-tally-passes-3,seven-hundred

SEOUL – South Korea confirmed 376 additional coronavirus scenarios on Sunday, using the countrywide complete to 3,526 bacterial infections, the most significant in the earth outside China.

Nearly 90 per cent of the new scenarios were in Daegu, the middle of the country’s outbreak, and its neighboring North Gyeongsang province, the Korea Facilities for Disorder Command and Prevention claimed in a statement.

The national complete is expected to rise more as authorities display much more than 260,000 customers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity frequently accused of remaining a cult that is joined to around fifty percent of the country’s scenarios.

The streets of Daegu — South Korea’s fourth-greatest metropolis with a populace of 2.five million — have been mainly deserted for days, apart from extensive queues at the couple of shops with masks for sale.

Authorities have urged the public to work out caution and everyone with a fever or respiratory indications to remain house.

But officers say they are not looking at a citywide quarantine for the metropolis in the fashion of the lockdown imposed on the central Chinese city of Wuhan, wherever the virus very first emerged.

The governing administration has imposed a one particular-7 days extension on school breaks nationwide. In Daegu, the college split has been prolonged by a few months.