[south-korea-coronavirus-cases-jump-by-virtually-50%]

SEOUL – South Korea claimed 15 new verified instances of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday — growing its overall by approximately 50 % — which includes a cluster of at the very least 11 centered in the southern city of Daegu.

The trade-dependent South has been strike by the economic fallout from the virus outbreak in neighboring China, but right until Wednesday’s soar, its personal case figures had rarely transformed for a number of days.

The Korea Facilities for Ailment Handle and Avoidance (KCDC) stated in a statement that 15 new coronavirus scenarios experienced been verified, increasing its complete from 31 to 46.

Of all those, 13 had been in Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang province, with 11 of them thought to be linked to a one patient, a 61-yr-old girl.

10 of them attend the exact church as the woman, the KCDC explained.

She had initially formulated a fever on Feb. 10 but reportedly refused to be analyzed for coronavirus on the grounds she had not not long ago traveled abroad.

She was not put into quarantine until eventually a week later and was verified as the country’s 31st circumstance on Tuesday.

Seoul has blocked entry to foreigners coming from Hubei, the Chinese province that is the epicenter of the outbreak, and suspended visa-free of charge entry to the island of Jeju, well known with Chinese tourists, but has not imposed a general ban on arrivals from China.