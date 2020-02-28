[south-korea-coronavirus-circumstances-pass-two,000,-say-authorities]

Staff from a disinfection company spray disinfectant as element of preventive steps in opposition to the spread of Covid-19, at a community bus terminal in Seoul February 20, 2020. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 28 — South Korea described 256 new coronavirus circumstances on Friday, taking its complete — the optimum in the globe outdoors China — to two,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Handle and Prevention mentioned.

Extra than 90 for each cent of the new scenarios ended up in Daegu — the city at the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea — and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, it added, with no further more fatalities holding the toll at 13.

South Korea’s total is anticipated to boost even further just after checks began on a lot more than 210,000 customers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity often accused of getting a cult that is connected to about fifty percent of the country’s circumstances.

A 61-year-aged female member made a fever on February 10, but attended at the very least four church providers in Daegu — South Korea’s fourth-largest city with a populace of two.five million — prior to currently being diagnosed.

Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin said the city’s complete could attain as quite a few as three,000 in the coming times as a lot more examination success on Shincheonji customers occur by, South Korea’s Yonhap information agency noted.

“The future a person 7 days will be the tipping point,” he claimed. — AFP