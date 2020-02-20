[south-korea-coronavirus-situations-surge,-the-greater-part-joined-to-daegu-church]

Staff sanitise a avenue in entrance of a department of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony in Daegu, South Korea, February 19, 2020. — Yonhap pic via Reuters

SEOUL, Feb 20 — The mayor of a South Korean town at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak told residents to keep indoors nowadays as a surge in verified scenarios linked to a area church elevated the prospect of wider transmission.

Malls, places to eat and streets in Daegu, the country’s fourth largest town with a population of two.5 million, were mainly vacant in scenes that nearby social media customers likened to a disaster movie.

“We are in an unprecedented crisis,” Daegu Mayor Kwon Younger-jin reported at a briefing in the town, about 240 km southwest of the funds Seoul, as he warned of probably even more scenarios.

Korea’s Centres for Condition Regulate and Prevention (KCDC) noted 31 new situations of the virus now, subsequent 20 a day previously, taking the overall throughout the nation to 82.

Of that national tally, 49 people are from Daegu or close by and have been traced to an infected individual who attended a community church, a circumstance that KCDC explained as a “super-spreading function.”

Kwon cautioned that at minimum 90 additional of the close to 1,000 other men and women who attended companies at the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony were being also demonstrating indicators.

“We approach to take a look at all believers of that church and have asked them to stay at residence isolated from their family members,” Kwon claimed.

South Korea’s vice well being minister Kim Kang-lip reported at a separate briefing in the administrative city of Sejong that the situation was “very grave.”

The conditions previously noted in South Korea experienced mostly included folks who experienced travelled independently to China or occur in call with somebody who experienced.

Daegu authorities ordered the shutdown of all kindergartens, whilst schools regarded postponing the beginning of the spring semester scheduled for early March.

The Defence Ministry banned troops stationed in Daegu from leaving their barracks and acquiring guests. The US armed service imposed comparable constraints on its army base in the city, which houses thousands of troops, family members and civilian employees, curbing journey and closing universities and baby treatment centres.

Church closed

Nearby media footage confirmed the number of men and women on Daegu’s normally bustling downtown streets wore facial area masks and retained far aside.

Subject areas this kind of as “Daegu lockdown” and “Daegu church” have been among the prime lookups on major South Korean portal Naver as discussion heated up on line about no matter whether the city should be sealed off from the rest of the country. A KCDC formal told Reuters the federal government was not still taking into consideration that evaluate.

The church at the centre of the outbreak is a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious motion established in 1984 by South Korean Lee Man-hee who has about 500,000 followers.

Some commentators on social media blamed the custom of churchgoers sitting down on the ground shut to each individual other in the course of expert services as possibly boosting the chance of spreading the virus.

Shincheonji stated yesterday it had closed its Daegu church and instructed that solutions in other places be held on the net or separately at residence. — Reuters