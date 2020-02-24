south-korea-covid-19-conditions-surge-to-763-as-nation-surpasses-diamond-princess-complete

SEOUL – South Korea documented 161 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total quantity of infected clients in the region to 763, the Facilities for Sickness Manage and Avoidance claimed Monday.

The agency also reported the seventh loss of life from the virus.

On Sunday, South Korea lifted its warn on the coronavirus to the optimum leve just after reporting 3 additional deaths and 169 new bacterial infections.

The nation has seen a quick surge in the range of coronavirus circumstances considering that a cluster of bacterial infections emerged from a spiritual sect in the southern city of Daegu.

The national toll of 763 scenarios is now the highest outside China, surpassing even the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.