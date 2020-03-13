South Korea “Downward Trends”, “Good Look”

U.S. Army General Robert Abrams, commander of United States Forces Korea (USFK) in South Korea, said on Friday that trends in South Korea, where there are more than 20,000 U.S. troops stationed, ” they are trending downward and looking good “in terms of spreading. of the Chinese coronavirus.

“Currently, South Korean trends are tending to decline and look good,” he said at a Pentagon video conference on Friday.

He said there are currently 113 cases of coronavirus nationwide in South Korea.

Among the USFK community, he said that only nine out of 145 were positive for coronavirus. This included one service member and two family members, the rest being employees or contractors from South Korea. He said all nine were living off-base, he said.

“Of a population of 58,000 that touches the Korean forces in the United States on a daily basis, it’s a pretty small number,” he said. “Less than 1/100% of positive cases.”

Abrams said at the peak of the epidemic in South Korea, USFK had 392 self-quarantined people, and today there are 55 people quarantined.

“We have seen a downward trend over the last two weeks,” he said.

The general shared how the USFK was able to stop the spread of coronavirus among its four facilities in South Korea, near China, where the new coronavirus originated.

He said on January 27, when the outbreak in China began to gain traction and national attention, USFK improved its 24-hour monitoring and evaluation.

On January 28, USFK initiated a data call for service members who had traveled to or through China.

On February 1, the USFK raised Alpha, or Alpha’s health protection status, implemented monitoring measures, developed communication plans, established quarantine facilities and reviewed medical inventories .

On February 2, USFK sent service members who had visited China on January 19 or after a 14-day auto-quarantine. He said it included 77 members at its peak.

On February 11, data calls to other nations, such as Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Taiwan, increased.

On February 20, the health protection condition increased in Bravo, and travels outside Korea were limited, as were travel to and from the South Korean city of Daegu; The Daegu Department of Defense School was canceled; all after-school programs and activities were canceled throughout the peninsula; and all meetings, trainings, and training events of more than 20 people were canceled. The USFK also requested medical supplies and remained in close coordination with local government.

On February 24, USFK made its first positive test: the widow of a retired soldier in Daegu.

On February 26, when the number of cases in the country totaled more than 1,200, a member of the USFK service was positive. Health protection condition was elevated to Charlie or off-site activities were limited to official business and travel only; the workforce was reduced to mission-only people; telecommuting was implemented; and visitor access to the bases was limited to official business only.

The restrictions resulted in a 60 percent reduction in entrance to USFK facilities, which Abrams said further reduced the potential spread to USFK.

In addition, USFK limited out-of-service excursions to required duties such as commuting to and from work, grocery shopping, pharmacy tours, and medical and dental appointments, and placed bars, clubs, and large social gatherings, dining rooms and movie theaters off limits, as well as minimizing public transport. It also improved screening procedures at each entry point.

The USFK also implemented social gathering and social distance restrictions, limited meeting attendees, increased seating space, maximized teleconferencing as much as possible, and frequently used items and areas cleaned throughout the day. and eventually closed all Pentagon schools throughout South Korea, instead of implementing teleteaching. .

Abrams said two weeks ago he quit his job because he wasn’t feeling well. The next day, he said, he felt better and had no symptoms and continued to work.

“If you want to kill this virus, it requires a fundamental change in lifestyle, and we all live through this fundamental change. There are no exceptions to the range or place,” he said.

Abrams said what he believed helped stop the spread of the virus at USFK was treating it as a combat operation.

“It is an operation. We have been operating 24 hours a day, 24 hours a day, since January 27,” he said. “We have come close in a similar way to how we behave in combat.”

“We all have a personal and shared responsibility to contain this virus and protect each other,” he said.

