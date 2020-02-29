[south-korea-experiences-594-new-coronavirus-bacterial-infections-for-total-of-2,931]

Health-related personnel donning protective equipment outdoors a healthcare facility in Daegu, South Korea February 28, 2020. — Yonhap pic through Reuters

SEOUL, Feb 29 — South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus infections nowadays, its largest day by day raise given that the 1st infection was confirmed on Janary 20, having its tally to 2,931 instances.

Of the new circumstances, 476 had been from the southeastern metropolis of Daegu, where a church at the centre of the outbreak is located, and 60 from the close by province of North Gyeongsang, the Korea Centers for Ailment Regulate and Prevention (KCDC) explained.

The tally of deaths was 16, unchanged from a working day earlier.

South Korea has endured the biggest outbreak of any region outside China, which has recorded more than two,800 fatalities and 79,000 infections because the epidemic commenced late previous year in the central town of Wuhan. — Reuters