South Korea has declared the largest gross domestic product since 2008 as a demand for epidemics

Finance Minister Hong Namu Ki said in a policy meeting that Asia’s fourth-largest economy should be in greater shock than in the second quarter, as demand for large trading partners is declining.

Reuters Seoul

latest update: April 23, 2020, 7:53 AM IST

The Cronavirus epidemic has pushed South Korea’s economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, as isolation measures have reduced global consumption and trade.

Finance Minister Hong Namu Ki said in a policy meeting that Asia’s fourth-largest economy should be in greater shock than in the second quarter, as demand for large trading partners is declining.

The South Korean government’s efforts to contain the virus are being closely monitored elsewhere, as it has managed to eradicate infections without the kind of severe blackouts seen in other jurisdictions.

However, the global trade hit has put severe pressure on the export-dependent economy.

Gross domestic product fell 1.4 percent in the first quarter from a three-month low three months earlier, with central bank data on Thursday showing a slight decline from a 1.5 percent contraction in a Reuters poll and a 1.3 percent increase in the quarter. Fourth

Emphasizing the challenges of domestic demand, private consumption fell 6.4 percent in the quarter to the worst reading since the contraction of 13.8 percent in the first quarter of 1998, during the Asian financial crisis.

“The economy is likely to be contracted for at least another quarter,” said Mon Jong Hoi, an economist at KB KB.

“Consumption is improving, especially with rising financial costs, but exports of basic goods, including petrochemicals, are suffering.”

Since late January, the economy has been paralyzed by self-immolation measures across the country, closing jobs and shops and trapping workers at home.

South Korea has largely managed to control the spread of the disease and recently reported about 10 new cases a day. In total, there were 10,702 midnight cases on Wednesday.

The government began easing some of its long-standing social rules on Sunday, but the economy is spinning following its first technical downturn since 2003, which is defined as two-quarters of the decline, as a pervasive export-enhancing disease.

Thursday’s data showed that exports fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter, while investment in construction and investment grew 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Exports for the first 20 days of April fell nearly 27 percent from a year earlier, and shipments are expected to fall further in the coming months as top trading partners such as Europe and the United States remain lagging behind.

“The economy is facing an upward battle to revive growth, and the path ‘depends heavily on global demand and domestic demand,'” Park Yang-soo, director general of BOK, told a news conference.

A year ago, the economy grew 1.3 percent in the first quarter, down 2.3 percent from the fourth quarter, compared with 0.6 percent in the survey.

Investors are worried that the recession in China’s economy could severely hamper global growth and demand for important South Korean exports, including memory chips and petrochemical products.

Last week, China released its first GDP contraction since record-breaking quarterly records began in 1992, as the coronavirus shut down its factory and retail divisions.

Pressure on the South Korean economy is expected to continue for months to come, with economists polling Reuters expecting GDP to fall 0.1 percent this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seeing a 1.2 percent drop.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus