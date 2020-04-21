South Korea is concerned over Kim Jong Un’s health

Instruments, KOREA, PEOPLE –

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is in regular state of affairs, the South Korean government said Tuesday after false rumors described him as unstable after surgery.

The president of the Blue House has said that no unusual activity has taken place in North Korea and he has no information about Kim’s health choices. The expansion generally refers to North Korea’s leadership as the attendance of key state events. Kim, at his 30th birthday, missed the anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and state leader Kim Sung on April 15, the country’s main holiday.

But his president announced a meeting on April 11, discussing coronavirus prevention and appointing his sister as a political member of the political party of the Democratic National Committee. , The North Korean news agency Central Korea said. State media reported that Kim had sent a message to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to add a “birthday present” to both the North American official and the new person.

“We have no information to confirm the rumors about President Kim Jong Un’s health problems that have been reported by some media outlets.

The Blue House later said that Kim was believed to be staying at an unnamed residence outside Pyongyang with some of her neighbors. He said that Kim appeared to be involved in government affairs and that there was no change or violence from the North’s political parties, the military or the cabinet.

U.S. officials say the White House knew ahead of time that news would appear Monday that Kim’s illness would be over. The spokesman said the United States had news that Kim might have had surgery and the condition would have made her “more or less ill.” But, the official said the U.S. there is no indication that the surgery has occurred or that any other abnormalities have occurred.

The US government, which does not have the authority to discuss the matter publicly and speak out in private, will not elaborate on where or when it is received. The White House and the State Government did not say anything.

Representative of South Korea Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a coalition, said he was quoted as saying the government did not comment. that Kim had undergone heart surgery. But an official from the Seoul National Immigration Agency, who did not want to be named, said the bureau’s policies, saying authorities could not confirm Kim’s surgery.

Kim In-chul, a spokeswoman for South Korea, said Seoul and Washington are in communication but did not respond directly when asked if their communication friends were useless. not about Kim’s health.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government was monitoring the incident.

Political opposition in North Korea is unlikely despite Kim’s health problems, according to analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the Sejong Institute in South Korea.

Cheong said that Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, already played a prominent role in the government and that most of the government’s leadership shared a common interest with Kim’s family in managing the North. Korea.

Foreign governments and the media have a compelling record of tracking the development of North Korea’s ruling elite, made difficult by just a strict administration of information about them.

In 2016, South Korean news media reported that Kim Jong Un had a military commander killed for corruption and other charges. But months later, North Korean state media reported Ri Yong Gil was alive and taking on a new high-profile job.

Kim’s absence from the state media often gives rise to expectations. In 2014, Kim disappeared from the public eye for nearly six weeks before appearing with the cane. The South Korean government agency said the following day that he had placed a cyst on his ankle.

Kim, believed to be 36, was instrumental in the death of her father in December 2011 and is the third member of her family to rule a nuclear power.

Kim met with US President Donald Trump three times in 2018 and 2019 and held meetings with other Asian leaders as he sought to work in hopes of ending trade sanctions. and get safe. But he maintained his right to a nuclear weapon and most military operations have stalemated since.

AP Editorial Editor Matthew Lee Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

