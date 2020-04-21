The South Korean government said Tuesday it had no information to confirm a media report that Washington is monitoring surveillance data showing that the North Korean leader was seriously ill after undergoing heart surgery earlier this month.

In Seoul, according to Kang Min-seok, a spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s Blue House, no unusual activity from Pyongyang or signs of Kim Jong Un’s health have been observed in Seoul.

South Korea’s statement came after a CNN report in which he mentioned an unnamed U.S. official who “has direct knowledge” of the matter, saying the United States is monitoring awareness, suggesting that the North Korean leader’s health was “in serious danger.” Another official mentioned by CNN said Kim’s health information was credible. The official admitted that it was difficult to assess how serious the illness he could be.

The health of the North Korean leader has long been at the center of speculation. She is a heavy smoker and is obese. However, North Korea is one of the most secretive countries in the world, and information about its leader is very difficult to verify. Even his age is controversial, although most analysts think he’s probably 36 years old.

A CNN report late Monday followed a story from the Daily NK website in Seoul, which is maintained by North Korean officials. It said the North Korean leader underwent heart surgery on April 12 and is recovering at a villa outside the capital, Pyongyang. Daily NK’s story is based on a single source within North Korea.

The media about North Korea and its leadership have proved inaccurate in the past. Speculation about Kim Jong Un’s health has increased in recent days, in part because he overtook the recent memory associated with founding the country.

The North Korean state media has not spoken about Kim’s health. On April 11, the state-run Korean Central News Agency released a picture of him attending a meeting of a political representative of the Korean ruling Labor Party in Pyongyang. However, neither the content nor the date of the image could be verified independently.

North Korea is one of the few countries that refuses to report information on coronavirus infections. Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs have stalled amid the Trump administration’s refusal to ease sanctions on North Korea.

In March, the Kim Jong Un administration conducted nine missile tests, most in one month stored in a database maintained by the Middle Martin Institute of International Studies at the James Martin Center for Nuclear Proliferation. Earlier this month, North Korea fired backbone missiles, fired from the ground, and fighter jets splashing down into the waters off the coast of Japan. The missiles fired on the eve of the state anniversary celebration, which Kim Jong Un did not attend in person.