[south-korea-reports-142-extra-coronavirus-situations,-whole-346]

South Korean well being officials spray disinfectant in front of the Daegu department of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the south-eastern town of Daegu on February 21, 2020. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 22 — South Korea documented 142 more coronavirus scenarios this early morning, bringing the nationwide whole to 346.

An added demise was also documented, bringing the overall to two, the Korea Centers for Disease Handle and Avoidance reported in a assertion.

Among the the most current conditions, 92 were related to a clinic in Cheongdo, a southern city connected to a religious sect.

Additional than 150 users of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have now been contaminated, starting with a 61-yr-previous lady who made a fever on February 10 but attended at minimum 4 church expert services in Daegu prior to being identified.

Cheongdo, some 27 kilometres south of Daegu, is the birthplace of Shincheonji’s founder Lee Person-hee.

County officials stated yesterday that a three-working day funeral was held for his brother three weeks ago at a hall owned by the hospital, exactly where 92 new scenarios had been confirmed this morning. — AFP