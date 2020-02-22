[south-korea-reports-142-extra-coronavirus-situations,-whole-346]

Loading…
- Home
- Planet
Saturday, 22 Feb 2020 11: 15 AM MYT
SEOUL, Feb 22 — South Korea documented 142 more coronavirus scenarios this early morning, bringing the nationwide whole to 346.
An added demise was also documented, bringing the overall to two, the Korea Centers for Disease Handle and Avoidance reported in a assertion.
Among the the most current conditions, 92 were related to a clinic in Cheongdo, a southern city connected to a religious sect.
Additional than 150 users of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have now been contaminated, starting with a 61-yr-previous lady who made a fever on February 10 but attended at minimum 4 church expert services in Daegu prior to being identified.
Cheongdo, some 27 kilometres south of Daegu, is the birthplace of Shincheonji’s founder Lee Person-hee.
County officials stated yesterday that a three-working day funeral was held for his brother three weeks ago at a hall owned by the hospital, exactly where 92 new scenarios had been confirmed this morning. — AFP