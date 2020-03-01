south-korea-reports-376-far-more-coronavirus-circumstances-as-total-all-over-again-soars-to-three,526

SEOUL – South Korea verified 376 far more coronavirus circumstances on Sunday, having the countrywide whole to 3,526 infections, the largest in the globe outside the house China.

Virtually 90 p.c of the new cases had been in Daegu, the centre of the country’s outbreak, and its neighboring North Gyeongsang province, the Korea Centers for Disorder Regulate and Prevention stated in a assertion.

The national full is anticipated to rise further more as authorities display screen much more than 260,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity generally accused of becoming a cult that is connected to around half of the country’s cases.

The streets of Daegu — South Korea’s fourth-premier metropolis with a population of 2.5 million — have been largely deserted for times, apart from very long queues at the handful of stores with masks for sale.

Authorities have urged the community to training caution and any person with a fever or respiratory signs and symptoms to remain household.

But officials say they are not contemplating a citywide quarantine for the metropolis in the way of the lockdown imposed on the central Chinese town of Wuhan, where the virus very first emerged.

The authorities has imposed a one-week extension on school breaks nationwide. In Daegu, the university split has been prolonged by 3 months.