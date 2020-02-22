[south-korea-reviews-surge-in-virus-situations-joined-to-hospital]

South Korean overall health officials spray disinfectant in front of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the south-jap town of Daegu on February 21, 2020. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 22 — South Korea reported 142 much more coronavirus situations now, the sharpest spike in bacterial infections however, with numerous new cases involving individuals getting handled in hospital for mental overall health troubles.

The national toll of 346 is now the next-best outside of China, with the soar in scenarios at the medical center in the southern town of Cheongdo subsequent a similar spike between users of a spiritual sect in the nearby metropolis of Daegu.

Between the new circumstances, 92 ended up “related” to clients or team at Cheongdo Daenam Medical center, the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (KCDC) mentioned.

“Most of the hospital’s sufferers who have been identified are those who experienced been keeping as inpatients for mental diseases,” Seoul’s vice well being minister Kim Gang-lip informed reporters.

Some situations clearly show “no confirmed epidemiological connections”, which means they are not guaranteed wherever or how they contracted the virus, he extra.

Authorities documented one more dying currently, taking the toll to two. The two victims experienced been inpatients at the healthcare facility.

Just about 170 users of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have now been contaminated, starting off with a 61-calendar year-aged female who attended at the very least 4 expert services at the church’s Daegu branch prior to currently being diagnosed.

“Those who are relevant to Shincheonji’s Daegu branch account for 48 per cent of all confirmed conditions,” KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong told reporters.

KCDC explained some 9,300 Shincheonji customers in Daegu have possibly been quarantined at services or have been asked to stay at house. Among them, 1,261 claimed they had indicators, health and fitness officers additional.

The mayor of Daegu — South Korea’s fourth-major metropolis, with a population of over 2.5 million — has suggested locals to stay indoors, although access to a key US navy base in the location has been restricted.

Church ‘deeply sorry’

A single of the Shincheonji members in Daegu frequented China — wherever the fatal virus was initial detected — in January, even though some 3 other folks are considered to have travelled to other international locations, KCDC director Jung reported.

Cheongdo, some 27 kilometres south of Daegu, is the birthplace of Shincheonji’s founder Lee Gentleman-hee.

County officials reported yesteday that a three-day funeral was held for one particular of the church associates a few months back at a corridor owned by the Cheongdo hospital.

Shincheonji is typically accused of currently being a cult and promises its founder Lee has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 persons with him to heaven on the working day of judgement.

But with more church users than accessible areas in heaven, they are explained to have to contend for slots and pursue converts persistently and secretively.

President Moon Jae-in yesterday identified as for a “thorough investigation” of anyone who attended the funeral and Shincheonji products and services.

The central govt yesterday had declared Daegu and Cheongdo “special administration zones”, with Primary Minister Chung Sye-kyun indicating the location would be supported with health care staff, beds and equipment.

Authorities in Seoul banned general public rallies at three key areas on wellness and basic safety grounds.

The US military garrison in Daegu — where close to 10,000 troopers, civilians and household members reside or work — has limited obtain and instructed any American troops who lately attended Shincheonji services to self-quarantine.

Shincheonji provided an apology, suspending its worship companies and gatherings nationwide.

“We are deeply sorry that simply because of a single of our users, who assumed of her issue as a cold for the reason that she had not travelled abroad, led to quite a few in our church getting contaminated and therefore induced worry to the area group,” it explained in a statement.

But its leader Lee explained to his followers the outbreak experienced been “caused by the Devil” and in contrast it to the biblical testing of Task, Yonhap news agency documented. — AFP