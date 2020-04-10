South Korea says that recovered COVID-19 patients have returned to positive

South Korean officials reported that 91 patients believed that the new coronavirus had been tested again positively.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told the briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than re-infected patients.

South Korean health officials said it is unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still ongoing.

The prospect that people will be re-infected with the virus is of international interest, as many countries hope that infected populations develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

The South Korean figure rose from 51 of these cases on Monday.

Nearly 7,000 South Koreans have been reported as recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“The number will only increase, 91 is only the beginning now,” said Kim Woo-joo, professor of infectious diseases at Korea University’s Guro hospital.

Kim also said that the patients had probably “relapsed” rather than being re-infected.

The total cases in South Korea are the top 10,000

Fake test results may also be in error, other experts said, or the remains of the virus may still be in patients’ systems but not be infectious or dangerous to the host or others.

“There are different interpretations and many variables,” said Jung Ki-suck, a professor of pulmonary medicine at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital.

“The government must provide answers for each of these variables.”

Employees sit behind protective screens as part of preventive measures against the new coronavirus while eating in a coffee shop at the offices of the credit card company Hyundai Card in Seoul on Thursday. The Hyundai Card has implemented shorter working hours and staggered lunch breaks. (Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images)

South Korea reported 27 new cases on Friday, its lowest since daily cases peaking at over 900 at the end of February, according to KCDC. The total amounted to 10,450 cases.

The death toll rose by seven to 211, the agency said.

Daegu, which suffered the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China, reported zero new cases for the first time since late February.

With at least 6,807 confirmed cases, Daegu represents over half of all South Korea’s total infections.

The spread of infections in a Daegu church has spiked cases in South Korea since late February.

The outbreak initially pushed the count of confirmed cases much higher than anywhere else outside China, before the country used widespread tests and physical removal measures to reduce numbers.