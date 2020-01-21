South Korea sends troops to the Strait of Hormuz

SEOUL, January 21 (UPI) – South Korea will deploy troops on the Strait of Hormuz to protect ships crossing the waterway, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday.

An anti-piracy unit, known as the Cheonghae unit and already stationed in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, will expand its activities to the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, the ministry said.

“Given the current situation in the Middle East, our government has decided to expand the Cheonghae unit’s shipping area for a limited time to ensure the safety of our people and freedom of navigation,” the statement said.

The unit will not be part of a coalition, but will work with the US-led Bahrain-based International Maritime Security Construct by deploying two liaison officers “to work together, including sharing information,” the ministry said.

“About 25,000 of our residents live in the Middle East, and the Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important area that accounts for more than 70 percent of our crude oil deliveries,” the ministry said 900 times a year.

Tensions in the region have increased since the US killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack earlier this month. Iran launched rocket attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation and accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing 176 passengers and crew.

Last week, the United States warned merchant ships in and around the Persian Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a third of all oil traded by sea flows.

“Increased military activity and growing political tensions in the region continue to pose a serious threat to merchant ships,” the warning said. “With these threats, there is a risk of misinterpretation or misidentification that can lead to aggressive actions.”

The United States has pushed for international allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. At a meeting with reporters last week, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris confirmed that Washington had requested South Korea’s help for maritime safety in the strait.

The 300-strong Cheonghae unit in South Korea has been based in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 and, according to the ministry, operates a 4,400-ton destroyer, the Wang Geon.